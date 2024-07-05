Woman killed after being pushed into SF BART train remembered as 'kind, generous'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are learning new details about the woman who was killed after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at Powell Station.

ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena spoke to the victim's family about the legacy she is leaving behind.

Inside her home, Corazon Dandan's family opened up about the woman who was loved by many.

"For sure she is beautiful. Sweet, kind, loving, caring," said Rene Dandan, Corazon's brother.

Corazon was from the Philippines, one of eight siblings. Her name means heart in English -- her heart that touched many. Her older brother showed us photos of his little sister just two weeks before she was killed.

"This is Cora. That is the last party we had in Redwood City," said Rene Dandan.

Surrounded by family was how Corazon liked to live life. For years, she had been saving for a lifelong dream that now she will never get to see.

"She worked hard. She had two double jobs for maybe 25 years. I realize she is saving all her money just to fulfill her dream to build a house in the Philippines," said Rene Dandan.

The night she was killed, Corazon had just finished her 11 p.m. shift as a telephone operator at the Hilton's Parc 55 in Downtown San Francisco.

She was waiting for the same BART train she took home every night for over three decades. Her nephew Alvin Dandan got the call from the hospital.

"That was a horrible call," said Alvin Dandan and added, "He said are you, Alvin? And I brought up the phone in my face and it was Aunt Cora's phone calling me. So, my heart dropped and I said, what is going on and who are you and where is my aunt?"

Alvin was in shock. His first call was to his uncle in the Bay Area.

"He is already crying. He told me Cora died. Somebody pushed her in the train," said Rene Dandan.

Bart police arrested a 49-year-old homeless man 8 minutes after the incident. The next day, the San Francisco District Attorney charged him with murder.

"It doesn't really make any difference to us. It won't bring her back. Are we angry? There is no point. I saw the person," said Alvin Dandan and added, "It's a mentally ill person. It wasn't racially motivated. I don't think."

Alvin doesn't want to remember his aunt by the way she died but instead by the way she lived. Corazon never had children, so Alvin and his cousins were like kids to her.

"She would go home and then would lend me and would go to the mall and stuff like that and returned me to my parents after to go home," said Alvin Dandan.

Corazon helped put Alvin through medical school. He is now an intensive care doctor in St. Louis. Her generosity and love marked him forever.

"She raised me," said Alvin Dandan.

Alvin said he will miss his aunt's energy, guidance and energetic spirit.

"When we travel, aunt Cora can probably outrun half the people," said Alvin Dandan."She would want to be remembered as a very beautiful, independent, hardworking American woman. Immigrant if you may - who is basically the life of the party and very kind and generous."

As this family remembers the joyful 74-year-old energetic aunt and sister, an altar she built in her home to pray is what gives them peace knowing she is with God now.

"She lived a really Christian way of life. She put her faith like by loving, caring, and helping other people. Very generous. I think an example of a good Christian," said Rene Dandan.