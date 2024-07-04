Man accused of pushing 74-year-old Daly City woman into oncoming BART train charged with murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 49-year-old unhoused man accused of pushing a woman in front of a BART train is now charged with murder.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says the man intentionally killed 74-year-old Corazon Dandan, of Daly City, by pushing her into the path of an oncoming train at the Powell Street BART station Monday night.

He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury on a vulnerable person and that he allegedly intentionally killed the woman while lying in wait.

Dandan sustained severe head injuries and fell onto the platform, according to prosecutors.

Her family tells ABC7 News she was heading home from her night shift as a telephone operator at the Marriott in Union Square.

She was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday and remains in custody.

Bay City News contributed to this story

Editor's note: ABC7 has decided to not name the suspect until they are arraigned