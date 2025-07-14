Worker dies after getting trapped in machine at California burrito factory, authorities say

VERNON, Calif. -- An investigation was underway after a worker died at a California factory that makes a well-known brand of frozen burritos.

The tragic incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which said the call came in as an injured worker in the kitchen of the Tina's Burritos factory in Vernon.

Details about the incident remain limited, but the fire department said when they arrived, they found the worker trapped in a possible food-mixing machine. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

People who appeared to be factory workers could be seen in an emotional state in a seating area outside the factory after the incident.

Vernon police officers were still on scene several hours later, talking to apparent employees and they try to figure out what exactly happened.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is also expected to begin their investigation into the worker's death some time Monday.