Thousands watch canines catch waves at World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. -- Thousands of spectators crowded onto Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica on Saturday to witness canines catching waves at the annual World Dog Surfing Championships.

Cacau, a chocolate Labrador from Brazil, took home the "top surf dog" gold medal for herself and her owner, Ivan Moreira, as determined by length of ride, technique, confidence and size or strength of the wave.

Twenty dogs of various breeds and sizes from as far away as Japan made a big splash and tried to put on their best surfing performances at one of the Bay Area's most popular surfing destinations.

A chocolate Labrador Retriever from Brazil, named Cacau, rode on a paddle board with her owner Ivan Moreira. Although the surf conditions were getting rough as the contest progressed, the pair made swift turns on the water to the amazement of the crowd.

"There's about 6,000 or 7,000 people here to watch the dogs surf," said Christine Miller, a volunteer at the event. Crowds began lining up on the beach an hour before the first heat of small dogs kicked off the competition.

Heats were divided by size and surfing style. Some dogs surfed solo or with another furry friend on the same board. Others rode the waves along with their owners.

Every time a dog managed to catch a wave, the spectators erupted in cheers.

Competitors tried to snag a first-, second- or third-place award in each heat. First- and second-place dogs from each solo heat then competed against each other to win the coveted "top surf dog" award.

Each tail-wagging surfer headed out into the water wearing a life vest with its owner who helped propel them forward to ride the waves. Some stayed standing on all fours while others chose to sit or lay down as their technique.

Derby California and his owner, Kentucky Gallahue, who wore matching blue mohawks, came up from San Diego to compete. Derby is a 12-year-old Golden Doodle and started surfing at 4 years old.

"Derby really took to surfing the first time I took him to a dog beach," Gallahue said. "Being able to spend time with your best friend, riding the waves and bringing smiles to people's faces makes us happy."

The extra-large category featured only Labrador Retrievers, a breed known for their affinity for getting soaked.

"The Labs are literally a different breed out in the water," said Justin Cho, a spectator from San Mateo. "They are so eager to get in and go surfing."

Rosie Drottar, also known as Rippin' Rosie, a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever, rode multiple waves all the way to the beach which helped boost her score.

Another entrant was Faith, a 12-year-old Pitbull from San Diego, a veteran surfer who competed in style. She sported reflective rainbow goggles while surfing in the medium-size category.

"It's not only a lot of fun but we meet some of the coolest people I would have never met otherwise," said James Wall, Faith's owner.