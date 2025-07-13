Loophole allowed owner of warehouse in NorCal explosion to obtain explosives license, report says

A loophole in California's law allowed the owner and CEO of San Francisco-based Devastating Pyrotechnics to obtain explosives permits, a report said.

A loophole in California's law allowed the owner and CEO of San Francisco-based Devastating Pyrotechnics to obtain explosives permits, a report said.

A loophole in California's law allowed the owner and CEO of San Francisco-based Devastating Pyrotechnics to obtain explosives permits, a report said.

A loophole in California's law allowed the owner and CEO of San Francisco-based Devastating Pyrotechnics to obtain explosives permits, a report said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New details on the deadly fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County that killed seven workers on July 1.

It appears a loophole in California's law allowed the owner and CEO of San Francisco-based Devastating Pyrotechnics to obtain explosives permits.

According to the Sacramento Bee, shipping and import records show that the company imported large amounts of raw chemicals known to be used to manufacture explosives.

RELATED: 7 victims, including 4 from Bay Area, in NorCal fireworks warehouse explosion officially identified

Records show the owner had licenses for explosives, even though he had a felony conviction that barred him from receiving federal licenses from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. California law only prohibits this if the felony conviction involves explosives, fireworks or arson.

The Bee also mentions that the property did not have the necessary local permits and was zoned only for agricultural use.