7 victims, including 4 from Bay Area, in NorCal fireworks warehouse explosion officially identified

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All seven victims in the deadly Yolo County fireworks warehouse explosion have been officially identified, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

They include four people from the Bay Area.

The Yolo County Coroner's Office completed DNA analysis of the human remains found last week.

The victims have been identified as:

Angel Mathew Voller, 18, of Stockton, CA

Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, 43, of San Andreas, CA

Neil Justin Li, 41, of San Francisco, CA

Joel Jeremias Melendez, 28, of Sacramento, CA

Christopher Goltiao Bocog, 45, of San Francisco, CA

Jesus Manaces Ramos, 18, of San Pablo, CA

Jhony Ernesto Ramos, 22, of San Pablo, CA

Jesus Ramos and Jhony Ramos, 22, are brothers. Junior Melendez, who lived in Sacramento, was their step brother.

The fire happened in Esparto on July 1 and all seven victims were reported missing.

The official cause of death is pending.