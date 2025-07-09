SF brothers among feared victims in Yolo Co. fireworks explosion as dozens attend vigil

Family members remembered the seven people killed during the fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County.

Family members remembered the seven people killed during the fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County.

Family members remembered the seven people killed during the fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County.

Family members remembered the seven people killed during the fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were tears on Tuesday night as family members remembered the seven people killed during the fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County days before the Fourth of July.

Families are waiting for DNA analysis to confirm their loved ones are among the victims.

Jesus Ramos, 18, and Jhony Ramos, 22, are brothers from San Francisco who are missing but feared dead, along with their step-brother, Junior Melendez, who lived in Sacramento.

Their former teacher Jeff Steeno spoke about the brothers.

"When arguments came up he would just sit there and say 'Nah that's not how it is. Just calm down,' and he was like a peacemaker, whereas Jesus was everywhere all the time, always laughing," said Steeno.

RELATED: Families waiting for answers after 7 killed in NorCal fireworks warehouse explosion

Authorities in Yolo County gave an update on the deadly fireworks warehouse explosion after authorities found the bodies of all seven missing people.

Jesus's former principal at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 in San Francisco's Mission District told ABC7, "I can tell you that Jesus was sweet and outgoing and deeply caring for his friends and family. He was dearly beloved by his classmates and teachers, and he will be truly missed."

Steeno remembered the good times several years back, saying he was so impressed by Jesus giving a speech to his fellow classmates when he graduated from middle school.

"One, that he did it and two, that he was going to cross the stage and graduate, and he meant it," Steeno said. "He talked about his mom and his struggle in school and how he turned things around."

The pain at the vigil was still fresh to family members.

hoodline.com

On Tuesday, law enforcement served multiple warrants, according to CalFire. One of those locations was a home in San Francisco that is registered to the company known as Devastating Pyrotechnics. It was their warehouse that exploded and burned in Yolo County.