Authorities update on deadly NorCal fireworks warehouse explosion after 7 bodies recovered

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. -- Authorities in Northern California are giving an update Monday on the investigation into the deadly Yolo County fireworks warehouse explosion last week after authorities found the bodies of all seven missing people.

The barrage of fireworks that exploded caused the warehouse to collapse along with a wildfire and shook a tiny farming community about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.

All human remains have been recovered from the charred warehouse site, but the identities of the deceased were being withheld pending family notifications, the county said in a statement Sunday.

Authorities say they have discovered seven bodies, the same number of people who had been reported missing from the deadly fire in Yolo County.

"Crews are continuing to mitigate explosive hazards present at the scene," the statement said. The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Two people were treated for injuries following the blast in the town of Esparto, officials said.

Crews had to be careful as they went through the site due to fears of un-exploded fireworks.

Authorities are notifying the families of those killed but many have become frustrated waiting for news about their loved ones.

Some were at the site of the explosion over the weekend holding signs, demanding answers.

The warehouse was managed by Devastating Pyrotechnics out of San Francisco, which has more than 30 years of experience designing and producing fireworks shows, according to a screenshot of its website before it was taken down.

Another fireworks company is also licensed to operate at the site of the explosion.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community," the company said in a statement last week. "Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation."

The wildfire covered nearly 80 acres and scorched surrounding agricultural fields, officials said.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.