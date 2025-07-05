San Jose hosts 1st Fourth of July drone show after fireworks supply destroyed in warehouse explosion

The first-ever drone show in San Jose was held at Lake Cunningham instead of the annual fireworks display.

The first-ever drone show in San Jose was held at Lake Cunningham instead of the annual fireworks display.

The first-ever drone show in San Jose was held at Lake Cunningham instead of the annual fireworks display.

The first-ever drone show in San Jose was held at Lake Cunningham instead of the annual fireworks display.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The first-ever drone show was held at Lake Cunningham in San Jose instead of the annual fireworks display.

The drone show was put together at the minute after several cities learned their supply of fireworks were destroyed in the massive warehouse fire in Yolo County earlier this week.

A lot of people were not sure what to expect with a drone show for the Fourth of July.

Some wondered if it could be as exciting as a fireworks show.

Even so, everyone we talked to say they're grateful this event came together at the last minute.

"This was my first drone show. I don't know what to expect. It was fantastic," said one spectator.

"I loved the show. I thought it was amazing." said another.

"Very, very good. I'm happy it was here," a third person we spoke to said.

MORE: San Francisco celebrates the 4th of July with joy and hesitation

For the first-time ever in San Jose, drones dazzled and delighted big crowds as everyone gathered to celebrate America's birthday.

Thousands of people came out to Lake Cunningham in San Jose on this July 4th knowing that there was a big change in the air.

Up in the sky this year, more than 200 drones instead of fireworks.

When city leaders found out their fireworks were destroyed in that tragic warehouse explosion in Yolo County, they scrambled to find a back-up plan.

And they managed to connect sky elements drones out of Texas, a company that's been doing Fourth of July shows for San Pablo, Napa, Mare Island and the Alameda County Fair.

MORE: VIDEO: Illegal fireworks light up sky in Oakland

Many people we talked to say they were honestly a bit disappointed by the change.

Councilman Domingo Candelas, City of San Jose

"There is some heartbreak out there. Including myself because fireworks mean so much to the tradition.

But some also say the change might be a good thing.

"Honestly, whatever show we have tonight, it's a great way to celebrate our community today with a drone show even if its not fireworks," said Julien Luu, San Jose resident.

Peter Montgomery from San Jose looked forward to the drones. "It's pretty cool. You can do whatever you want with a drone so."

"I'm really excited to pull this off. All things considered, the unfortunate circumstances we had, why we had to cancel our fireworks show. It's a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. But the resiliency in our community and the fact we were able to pull together this drone show in a matter of 24 hours," said Councilman Candelas.

MORE: 5 people injured by fireworks during Fourth of July celebration in Antioch, authorities say

He says drone shows like this one might help deter the use of illegal fireworks in neighborhoods.

"Honestly, its less of an environmental risks with all the blasts and all the smoke," Candelas said.

Supporters of the drone show say, ultimately it's the atmosphere and the family-fun environment that most people are excited about.

"I'm not disappointed. But I think it's something the community enjoyed," said Amy.

"It's a great way to represent the Bay Area with the technology and the beautiful fireworks show, not fireworks, sorry, drone show," another spectator said.