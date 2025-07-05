San Francisco celebrates the 4th of July with joy and hesitation

Hundreds of people descended on Sunset Dunes Park in San Francisco Friday for its second annual 4th of July parade.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "This is all about joy. We are fulfilling the promise of our nation, which has not been fulfilled, but we are here to ensure that it is."

From the city's LGBTQ+ marching band to immigrant communities, all were ready to show off their red, white and blue.

"We're bringing together the whole diversity of San Francisco to fulfill the promise of America," said San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio.

Along the parade route, we met Elizabeth Yan. Originally from China, Yan tells us she couldn't wait to get dressed up for the holiday.

"I wasn't born as an American, but I chose to be," Yan said.

For all the excitement present at the parade though, there was also some hesitation.

"I am both proud and deeply concerned. We got to do better," said Mara Blitzer.

Just outside the park, we ran into Christina Westover. Westover says while she too is proud to be American, she also has deep worries over the current state of the country. She tells us she thinks many of the actions taken by the Trump administration in recent months are profoundly un-American.

"I am so disappointed with everything that is happening. I felt absolutely sick hearing about the Big, Beautiful Bill," said Westover.

Despite the issues many may have with certain elements of the country, though, for Yan, there's no where else she'd rather be.

Thankful for the opportunities and freedom she says she wasn't granted in her home country.

"I think a lot of people here don't really know what freedom actually means," Yan said. "You understand when you have it, and you understand it more when you gain it."