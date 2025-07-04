Fourth of July celebration in Alameda touted as longest parade in US

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda's 48th annual Fourth of July parade brought the community together Friday.

It's touted as the longest parade in the country, spanning 3.3 miles with about 170 entries and 2,500 participants.

"Anyone and everyone can participate. And we have groups, from families to large sports groups to our fire department," said Justin Long, Alameda Recreation & Parks Department director. "It's just everyone gets a chance to participate and celebrate America's birthday."

Some set out their chairs along the route days in advance of the parade. It's theme is "Together we Rise," and it is expected to draw 60,000 people.

"We have an unofficial motto that everyone belongs here, but we believe that," said Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft. "We're a family-friendly community and just really proud to open our home to visitors today."

An estimated 1,500 people ran and walked in the 5k before the parade, benefitting the Midway Shelter of Alameda.

Jon Hayes and his friends had quite the set up on Grand Street to watch the parade, even converting trash cans into portable bars with mimosas and other drinks.

This is Hayes' 40th parade.

"Everybody comes together and wants to have fun and celebrate 250 years of what a great country this is and how blessed we really are to be able to be in this part of the world and having the freedom that we have," Hayes said.

Some had signs protesting the Trump administration.

But despite the political divisions across the country this year, those in Alameda gathered to celebrate America's birthday.