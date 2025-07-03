San Francisco's Sunset Dunes Park poised to present 4th of July parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's newest park is poised to present the city's first Fourth of July Parade in decades.

"San Francisco deserves a citywide 4th of July parade," said District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio. "And, we're doing it here at Sunset Dunes."

The parade comes as controversy over the new park continues. Voters approved the closure of this 2-mile stretch of the Great Highway in November with the passage of Measure K, which has caused tensions from the get-go.

District 4 supervisor Joel Engardio is now facing a special recall election in September over his role in passing the controversial measure. The primary concerns being cutting off a major commuter road, as well as sending traffic into local neighborhoods.

"We are working on traffic hotspots for sure," said Engardio. "And, we're doing everything we can to make Sunset Dunes a real, positive point for the community."

"I feel like the community we interact with is down to hang and do something for the Fourth and it's such an opportunity for it to be in this neighborhood," said Outer Sunset resident Alejandro Torres.

"We think it's great. We think it's awesome that there's a space for the community to come together and get to know each other and engage with their neighbors," added Christine Cassis, an Outer Sunset resident.

A 4th of July parade was held on the Great Highway last year, but it was a few days ahead of the holiday; now that the highway's permanently closed and the park's open, the parade is on the proper date.

"At Sunset Dunes, all the floats are people and pedal-powered," described Engardio. "So parents will have wagons with their kids and decorated wagons and bicycles, decorated, and the marching bands and the various community groups all walking together and enjoying this space and enjoying our coast."

"The 4th of July has such a complex meaning this year," said Glenna Wiseman, an Outer Sunset resident. "And, for the organizers to bring people out, families out, people of all ages, including mine, to come out and celebrate what our country really does mean. Democracy, freedom, and decency."