4th of July events: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thinking of doing something fun this Fourth of July?

Please don't light your own fireworks -- we have a list of events happening around the Bay Area that you can go to instead.

Be sure to check the event's website for the latest information before making your weekend plans! Some events are subject to availability.

EAST BAY

Alameda 4th of July Parade

Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m.

City of Alameda

Alameda's 4th of July Parade is the longest in the nation with a route that spans 3.3 miles, attracting more than 170 entries and 2,500 participants.

Get more information here.

The Hornet Museum's 4th of July

Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS Hornet Museum

The Flight Deck will be converted into a Steel Beach BBQ Party! We will have music playing (DJ Dave Stebbins), food and drinks to purchase, tables and chairs, free tours of the Island (normally a $12 charge!), some games for you to play and in the afternoon, and a Flyover by the Memorial Squadron!

Get more information here.

Antioch Fourth of July Celebration

Friday, July 4 - 4 p.m. | Fireworks begin at dusk

Join the City of Antioch in celebrating Independence Day in our historic Rivertown. Visit Waldie Plaza to experience live entertainment and enjoy local food vendors and trucks. Have an exciting time with friends and family in the Games Zone located at City Hall, before picking your spot to see the big firework show.

Get more information here.

Fourth of July Celebration at the Livermore Airport

Friday, July 4 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Livermore Airport

The City of Livermore hosts a daytime Fourth of July Celebration at the Livermore Municipal Airport. This family-friendly event features a variety of military aircraft, remote-control aircraft demonstrations, and displays of emergency vehicles, jets, and helicopters.

Get more information here.

Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade

Friday, July 4 - 9:30 a.m.

Brentwood City Of Parks & Recreation Department

Join us for the Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade! The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the return of the popular Children's Parade, followed immediately by the main parade.

Get more information here.

NORTH BAY

4th of July Parade, Celebration & Fireworks Show

Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sonoma Plaza

Named the eighth best 4th of July celebrations in the country by Travel+Leisure Magazine & Yahoo News, Sonoma's 4th of July Celebration is a tradition that brings the community together and honors our great nation's independence.

Get more information here.

Marin County Fair

Friday, July 4

Held annually over the 4th of July holiday, fairgoers enjoy five days of art, rides, concerts, fair food delights, shopping and so much more.

Get more information here.

Fourth of July Kids Parade and Duck Dash

Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Healdsburg Plaza

Hundreds of families and kids of all ages come downtown for the annual Fourth of July Kids' Parade and Duck Dash in the Healdsburg Plaza. Enjoy live music and activities, including: lawn games, Duck Dash Races, face painting, and a parade around the Plaza.

Get more information here.

Sausalito 4th of July Festivities

Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

City of Sausalito

This day full of events is free and open to the public. We are celebrating with a parade, live music, food, games, and fireworks!

Get more information here.

Petaluma Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Friday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Look to the skies the evening of July 4, 2025 to enjoy a high-elevation fireworks display over Petaluma!

Get more information here.

PENINSULA

Half Moon Bay Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade, Block Party & Festival

Friday, July 4 - 8 a.m.

Main Street, Half Moon Bay

Let the good times roll! With 2025 marking it's 54th rendition, Half Moon Bay's beloved Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade along with a Pancake Breakfast & Festival takes over Main Street, transforming the charming downtown into a festive Red, White and Blue celebration. The parade starts at noon and lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Get more information here.

4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off

Friday, July 4 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mitchell Park

The City of Palo Alto Recreation Division invites you to our annual 4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off at Mitchell Park on Friday, July 4, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Get more information here.

Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade

Friday, July 4 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Los Altos Hills Town Hall

Come join us for the fourteenth annual Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade. We will gather at Town Hall from 9:00 to 9:30 am. Our red, white, and blue march will start at 10:00 am. We will parade down Fremont Road and conclude at Gardner Bullis School where you can meet your friends and neighbors for a refreshing beverage and a juicy watermelon treat! The Los Altos Hills Horseman's Association (LAHHA) will be including six to eight horses in the back of the parade.

Get more information here.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Shoreline

Friday, July 4 - 7 p.m.

Shoreline Amphitheatre

The City of Mountain View and Live Nation are proud to present the 2025 Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with the San Francisco Symphony on Friday, July 4 at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Get more information here.

Menlo Park 4th of July

Friday, July 4 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Burgess Park

Bring your picnic basket and blanket, decorate your strollers and wagons, and come dressed in red, white and blue! Join us as we celebrate the 4th of July with a people parade, community picnic, and free shows by Circus Bella.

Get more information here.

SAN FRANCISCO

Fisherman's Wharf - 4th of July

Friday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Fisherman's Wharf

We invite you to come down to the waterfront to enjoy the day! A fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the Bay beginning at 9:30 p.m.- one located at PIER 39 and another located at Aquatic Park. Our neighborhood restaurants, activities, and retail shops in Fisherman's Wharf WILL be open. Please note: Dress appropriately for the weather, which can get cold and windy. A good jacket/blanket can help keep you warm.

Get more information here.

The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest

Friday, July 4 - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rick & Roxy's

The CrawlSF Team knows how to throw a party, and this Independence Day, they is pulling out all the stops with the Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest. On Friday, July 4, join the celebration from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as bars across the Marina District open their doors for drink specials, live DJs, festive fun & a side of friendly (but messy) competition.

Get more information here.

SOUTH BAY

Rose, White, & Blue Parade and Festival

Friday, July 4 - 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Alameda, San Jose

The Rose, White & Blue Parade is a historic community celebration that brings together residents, businesses, and organizations of San José and the greater Bay Area in celebration of diversity, public spirit, and our floral and agricultural heritage.

Get more information here.

Santa Clara 4th of July Celebration

Friday, July 4 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mission College

Join the City of Santa Clara for a festive, family friendly Fourth of July celebration! Enjoy lawn games, live entertainment, and a wide variety of delicious food from local food trucks. Bring your blanket for a picnic with family and friends.

Get more information here.

Gilroy's Annual Fireworks Show

Friday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Hill Park

One of the safest ways to celebrate the 4th of July and enjoy fireworks is through Gilroy's annual fireworks show.

The show will take place on July 4, 2025, with the fireworks beginning around dusk at approximately 9:30 PM and originating from Gilroy High School located at 750 W 10th Street.

Fireworks can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and at Christmas Hill Park.

Get more information here.

Milpitas July 4th - Red, White and Boom!

Friday, July 4 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Milpitas Sports Center

Milpitas' Fourth of July Red, White, and Boom is our biggest event of the year, with thousands of residents and guests showing up to celebrate America's birthday. We are proud to host one of the few remaining City-sponsored fireworks displays in the Bay Area. Arrive early to stake out a good seat to enjoy an amazing professional pyrotechnic extravaganza with our beautiful hills as a backdrop. Before the fireworks, enjoy live music by the opening musical act, School of Rock, and the headlining musical act of Sugaray Rayford.

Get more information here.

