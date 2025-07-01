4th of July events: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thinking of doing something fun this Fourth of July?
Please don't light your own fireworks -- we have a list of events happening around the Bay Area that you can go to instead.
Be sure to check the event's website for the latest information before making your weekend plans! Some events are subject to availability.
Alameda 4th of July Parade
Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m.
City of Alameda
Alameda's 4th of July Parade is the longest in the nation with a route that spans 3.3 miles, attracting more than 170 entries and 2,500 participants.
The Hornet Museum's 4th of July
Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
USS Hornet Museum
The Flight Deck will be converted into a Steel Beach BBQ Party! We will have music playing (DJ Dave Stebbins), food and drinks to purchase, tables and chairs, free tours of the Island (normally a $12 charge!), some games for you to play and in the afternoon, and a Flyover by the Memorial Squadron!
Antioch Fourth of July Celebration
Friday, July 4 - 4 p.m. | Fireworks begin at dusk
Join the City of Antioch in celebrating Independence Day in our historic Rivertown. Visit Waldie Plaza to experience live entertainment and enjoy local food vendors and trucks. Have an exciting time with friends and family in the Games Zone located at City Hall, before picking your spot to see the big firework show.
Fourth of July Celebration at the Livermore Airport
Friday, July 4 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Livermore Airport
The City of Livermore hosts a daytime Fourth of July Celebration at the Livermore Municipal Airport. This family-friendly event features a variety of military aircraft, remote-control aircraft demonstrations, and displays of emergency vehicles, jets, and helicopters.
Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade
Friday, July 4 - 9:30 a.m.
Brentwood City Of Parks & Recreation Department
Join us for the Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade! The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the return of the popular Children's Parade, followed immediately by the main parade.
4th of July Parade, Celebration & Fireworks Show
Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sonoma Plaza
Named the eighth best 4th of July celebrations in the country by Travel+Leisure Magazine & Yahoo News, Sonoma's 4th of July Celebration is a tradition that brings the community together and honors our great nation's independence.
Marin County Fair
Friday, July 4
Held annually over the 4th of July holiday, fairgoers enjoy five days of art, rides, concerts, fair food delights, shopping and so much more.
Fourth of July Kids Parade and Duck Dash
Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Healdsburg Plaza
Hundreds of families and kids of all ages come downtown for the annual Fourth of July Kids' Parade and Duck Dash in the Healdsburg Plaza. Enjoy live music and activities, including: lawn games, Duck Dash Races, face painting, and a parade around the Plaza.
Sausalito 4th of July Festivities
Friday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
City of Sausalito
This day full of events is free and open to the public. We are celebrating with a parade, live music, food, games, and fireworks!
Petaluma Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
Friday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.
Look to the skies the evening of July 4, 2025 to enjoy a high-elevation fireworks display over Petaluma!
Half Moon Bay Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade, Block Party & Festival
Friday, July 4 - 8 a.m.
Main Street, Half Moon Bay
Let the good times roll! With 2025 marking it's 54th rendition, Half Moon Bay's beloved Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade along with a Pancake Breakfast & Festival takes over Main Street, transforming the charming downtown into a festive Red, White and Blue celebration. The parade starts at noon and lasts approximately 90 minutes.
4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off
Friday, July 4 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mitchell Park
The City of Palo Alto Recreation Division invites you to our annual 4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off at Mitchell Park on Friday, July 4, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade
Friday, July 4 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Los Altos Hills Town Hall
Come join us for the fourteenth annual Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade. We will gather at Town Hall from 9:00 to 9:30 am. Our red, white, and blue march will start at 10:00 am. We will parade down Fremont Road and conclude at Gardner Bullis School where you can meet your friends and neighbors for a refreshing beverage and a juicy watermelon treat! The Los Altos Hills Horseman's Association (LAHHA) will be including six to eight horses in the back of the parade.
Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Shoreline
Friday, July 4 - 7 p.m.
Shoreline Amphitheatre
The City of Mountain View and Live Nation are proud to present the 2025 Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with the San Francisco Symphony on Friday, July 4 at Shoreline Amphitheatre.
Menlo Park 4th of July
Friday, July 4 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Burgess Park
Bring your picnic basket and blanket, decorate your strollers and wagons, and come dressed in red, white and blue! Join us as we celebrate the 4th of July with a people parade, community picnic, and free shows by Circus Bella.
Fisherman's Wharf - 4th of July
Friday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.
Fisherman's Wharf
We invite you to come down to the waterfront to enjoy the day! A fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the Bay beginning at 9:30 p.m.- one located at PIER 39 and another located at Aquatic Park. Our neighborhood restaurants, activities, and retail shops in Fisherman's Wharf WILL be open. Please note: Dress appropriately for the weather, which can get cold and windy. A good jacket/blanket can help keep you warm.
The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest
Friday, July 4 - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rick & Roxy's
The CrawlSF Team knows how to throw a party, and this Independence Day, they is pulling out all the stops with the Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest. On Friday, July 4, join the celebration from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as bars across the Marina District open their doors for drink specials, live DJs, festive fun & a side of friendly (but messy) competition.
Rose, White, & Blue Parade and Festival
Friday, July 4 - 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Alameda, San Jose
The Rose, White & Blue Parade is a historic community celebration that brings together residents, businesses, and organizations of San José and the greater Bay Area in celebration of diversity, public spirit, and our floral and agricultural heritage.
Santa Clara 4th of July Celebration
Friday, July 4 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Mission College
Join the City of Santa Clara for a festive, family friendly Fourth of July celebration! Enjoy lawn games, live entertainment, and a wide variety of delicious food from local food trucks. Bring your blanket for a picnic with family and friends.
Gilroy's Annual Fireworks Show
Friday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.
Christmas Hill Park
One of the safest ways to celebrate the 4th of July and enjoy fireworks is through Gilroy's annual fireworks show.
The show will take place on July 4, 2025, with the fireworks beginning around dusk at approximately 9:30 PM and originating from Gilroy High School located at 750 W 10th Street.
Fireworks can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and at Christmas Hill Park.
Milpitas July 4th - Red, White and Boom!
Friday, July 4 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Milpitas Sports Center
Milpitas' Fourth of July Red, White, and Boom is our biggest event of the year, with thousands of residents and guests showing up to celebrate America's birthday. We are proud to host one of the few remaining City-sponsored fireworks displays in the Bay Area. Arrive early to stake out a good seat to enjoy an amazing professional pyrotechnic extravaganza with our beautiful hills as a backdrop. Before the fireworks, enjoy live music by the opening musical act, School of Rock, and the headlining musical act of Sugaray Rayford.
