4th of july

Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference

By Janell Harris
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunshots or fireworks: How to tell the difference

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Pop-pop-pop, a thunderous boom, or 30 seconds of rapid-fire cracks, but can you tell if it's gunshots or fireworks?

Hopefully, you'll never find yourself asking this question. Being able to quickly distinguish gunshots from fireworks and react fast is just one more skill to keep you safe.

We spoke with Alicia Moore, who works with the Richmond Police Department's Public Information Office, to learn how to distinguish the difference between fireworks and gunshots.

Gunshots
"Gunshots are very crisp and they have a certain timing or cadence to them."

Fireworks
"Fireworks are very loud, just like gunfire, but they are very sporadic. There is a lot of crackling, sometimes they echo and sometimes there is a whistle before the fireworks. You can see that it sounds kind of similar. If you close your eyes and imagine seeing beautiful fireworks, usually you can tell based on just the cadence alone."

If you are still not sure if what you heard was gunshots or fireworks, Moore advises you call 911 and let police know you think you heard gunshots.

VIDEO: Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather dives into the history of fireworks on July 4th.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondsan franciscosan mateosan josemarinsafety4th of julygun safetygun violencerichmondu.s. & worldabc7 originalspolicefireworksguns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
North Bay councilman believes he was targeted by arsonist
Chaotic Fourth of July sideshows push Vallejo PD to the limit
How surging Delta variant may impact Bay Area after 4th of July
Some shelters report low numbers of missing pets on July 4th
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News