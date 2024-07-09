'Sounds like WWIII': Data shows what Bay Area law enforcement officers were doing on July 4th

We are seeing the initial numbers on how destructive 4th of July fireworks were across the Bay Area. But where were the officers?

We are seeing the initial numbers on how destructive 4th of July fireworks were across the Bay Area. But where were the officers?

We are seeing the initial numbers on how destructive 4th of July fireworks were across the Bay Area. But where were the officers?

We are seeing the initial numbers on how destructive 4th of July fireworks were across the Bay Area. But where were the officers?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are seeing the initial numbers on how destructive 4th of July fireworks were across the Bay Area. ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena gathered data from multiple cities that show a number of grass fires, injuries and arrests.

"It was pretty darn loud, and it got even louder as the night went on. It just sounds like World War III," said San Francisco resident, Debora Regur.

In Oakland, Xochitl Guerrero said she stayed indoors hearing a mix between fireworks and gun fire in her neighborhood.

"Specially the gunfire because you know, it's unsafe for people. The local people to walk around and you don't know if it might go into the house," said Guerrero. "Once in a while we did hear a police car going by but there was so much smoke and sound and just everything."

Where were the officers? We interviewed the Oakland captain in charge of the 4th of July deployment.

"There are a lot of fireworks going on almost simultaneously for several hours throughout the evening. So, just resource wise is very challenging to actually respond to all the calls for service," said Captain Steve Valle with the Oakland Police Department.

VIDEO: Heat and fireworks likely combined to start July 4 fires around Bay Area

The combination of extreme weather and fireworks was to blame for multiple fires around the Bay Area Thursday.

Captain Valle said they had a strategic deployment sending officers to areas that were problematic ahead of the 4th.

"This year we were proactive and responded to those areas before they were able to set up," said Captain Valle.

Regarding arrests:

Oakland said they arrested 7 people.

Santa Clara County Sheriff said no arrests or citations were given out.

Santa Rosa police said they arrested 22 people.

MORE: Contra Costa Co. fire gets 1,100 calls on July 4th; illegal fireworks prompt Antioch evacuations

We contacted SFPD asking about arrests. We are still waiting to hear back. The city's health department did confirm Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital received eight patients from July 3 - 5 with blast injuries from fireworks to the face and hands who were admitted in fair to critical condition.

Elba Rivera wants police officers to do more. She left town with her dogs knowing this would happen.

"The sounds of fireworks makes them want to run and see where it's coming from and what is happening. Sound like bombs to them," said Rivera.

Fire danger was of high concern throughout the Bay.

Lauren Ono, Public Information officer with Contra Costa fire said they received over 1,100 calls for service and reported 310 incidents.

"On the evening of the 4th, we responded to over 90 exterior fires. 16 vegetation fires and 13 structure fires," said Ono. "We can say that the majority of the fires that we responded to on the 4th were caused by fireworks.

MORE: Fireworks injure 2 teenagers in Berkeley on 4th of July, police say

In other cities' across the Bay Area fire crews and law enforcement agencies were out in full force.

Santa Clara County Sheriff reported nearly 48 reports of illegal fireworks.

Alameda County Fire received 199 reports.

Santa Rosa police received 2,703 calls to Communications Center.

Many of these agencies confiscated hundreds of pounds of fireworks around the holiday.

In Oakland, the police department confiscated more than 500 pounds of fireworks. Despite the illegal shows, Captain Valle said this year was a success for their department.