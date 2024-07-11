Injured man describes getting hit by large illegal fireworks in South Bay on 4th of July

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is in the hospital at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with burns after he was hit by a large illegal firework on the Fourth of July.

The victim's legs are wrapped because of the severity of his injuries and there is a large wound on his arm.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, says he was in the Alviso area with his wife when he saw the fireworks.

"We saw that they were working on pretty big things, right. So, we started to go on the side to pass it and just walk away, right. And then, in one second, that was it. We were on the floor, burned. I just look at my wife. Her skin was falling from her legs."

The victim says when they asked to call 911, people told them, "We don't do that around here."