Problems with illegal Fourth of July fireworks increasing around Bay Area, officials say

Every year, cities around the Bay Area issue warnings about the dangers of illegal fireworks. And the use of illegal fireworks seems to escalate.

Every year, cities around the Bay Area issue warnings about the dangers of illegal fireworks. And the use of illegal fireworks seems to escalate.

Every year, cities around the Bay Area issue warnings about the dangers of illegal fireworks. And the use of illegal fireworks seems to escalate.

Every year, cities around the Bay Area issue warnings about the dangers of illegal fireworks. And the use of illegal fireworks seems to escalate.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year, cities around the Bay Area issue warnings about the dangers of illegal fireworks. And the use of illegal fireworks seems to escalate.

Illegal fireworks popped off on streets, in backyards, front yards and in open space.

MORE: At least 100 fires, several injuries caused by illegal fireworks on July 4 in Contra Costa Co.

On the streets of San Francisco in the Mission District, a massive amount of illegal fireworks were fired off on July 4 around 11 p.m.

"Officers in the vicinity of 26th St. and Treat Ave. declared an illegal assembly due to a large amount of illegal fireworks being ignited. Those fireworks were being ignited and shot at the officers that were on the scene," said Officer Robert Rueca with San Francisco Police.

Two arrests were made and officers formed a perimeter to prevent the crowd from coming back. No other citations were issued.

VIDEO: Illegal fireworks light up sky in Oakland

There are plenty of not-so-legal fireworks shows lighting up the Bay Area skies Friday night.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported wrestling with increased calls.

"We saw approximately a 20% increase in fireworks related calls this year compared to last year," said Janet Atchan Follings, the San Francisco emergency management assistant deputy director.

Meanwhile across the bay, Oakland reported illegal fireworks lighting up the skies.

"There was definitely a nexus between the fireworks and the vegetation fires we battled this weekend. We had three multialarm vegetation fires, at least two of them we believe were started by fireworks. We had one structure fire where a family was displaced and we believe that was started by fireworks. And two dogs perished in that fire. These are real consequences," said Chief Damon Covington with the Oakland Fire Department.

MORE: San Jose hosts 1st Fourth of July drone show after fireworks supply destroyed in warehouse explosion

The Oakland Police Department said they will soon release statistics on illegal fireworks citations.

In 2022 and in 2023, none were issued.

The San Jose Police Department said they fielded 252 fireworks-related calls for service. They did not specify if any citations were issued.

All of the Bay Area's major cities reported an increase in fire and police calls for service over last year on the Fourth of July weekend despite pleas to the public to stop using illegal fireworks.