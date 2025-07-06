24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Remains of 7 bodies have been recovered after deadly NorCal warehouse explosion, authorities say

KGO logo
Sunday, July 6, 2025 6:45AM
Remains of 7 bodies recovered after deadly NorCal warehouse fire
Authorities say they have discovered seven bodies, the same number of people who had been reported missing from the deadly fire in Yolo County.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- New developments in the deadly fireworks explosion at a warehouse in rural Yolo County.

Authorities say they have discovered the remains of seven bodies, the same number of people who had been reported missing.

The victims' names will not be released until families are notified.

PREVIOUS STORY: Human remains found at site of NorCal fireworks warehouse explosion as recovery efforts continue

The explosion happened on Tuesday.

The warehouse is operated by Devastating Pyrotechnics, which produces fireworks displays in the Bay Area and Northern California.

Another fireworks company is also licensed to operate at the site of the explosion.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW