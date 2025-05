The Yugo, aka the 'worst car in history,' is set to make a comeback

The Yugo was considered one of the worst cars ever due to its poor build quality, reliability issues, and questionable safety standards.

The car once billed as "the worst car in history" is making a comeback.

A German professor now leads the Yugo brand and plans to revive the Yugo with a drivable prototype debuting in 2027.

The vehicle made in Yugoslavia died out nearly two decades ago.

It was considered one of the worst cars ever due to its poor build quality, reliability issues, and questionable safety standards.

Yugo promises the subcompact hatchback will be true to the brand's budget-minded buyer.