Michael Bloomberg: How former New York mayor is courting California voters -- Chasing California 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When you ask a Californian what they know about Michael Bloomberg, it's likely you'll hear two things: He's from New York, and he's rich.Yes, both are true. But as the billionaire former New York mayor makes his run at the White House, he's working to let voters get to know him beyond that narrative.Ask him about the criticism he spends his own money on the race and he'll tell you the most important thing is to beat President Trump ("If that that isn't a good investment with my money," he recently told ABC7 News, "I don't know what is.")Bloomberg is an anomaly in the race. He's been nonchalant about not qualifying for the debates-- and for skipping over the early voting states in favor of a strategy focused on Super Tuesday.But with that comes a focus on yes, California.So what's his game plan? And how does he plan to stand out?To understand his thinking, ABC7 News recently went behind-the-scenes with Bloomberg during a visit to Northern California. The day began in Stockton -- with the young, African-American mayor of Stockton Michael Tubbs -- and ended overlooking the Embarcadero in the office of former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.The answer, we found, seems comes down to money, advertising and a network of mayors.