Chasing California

Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020

By Liz Kreutz
FRESNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Just this week, Bernie Sanders emerged as California's new frontrunner.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator has 27% support among likely Democratic voters, according to a new Public Policy Institute of California poll, followed by Joe Biden with 24% and Elizabeth Warren with 23% support.

No, the lead isn't huge. One could say the three candidates are nearly in a virtual tie. But what is true: Sanders' support in California appears to steadily be rising.

One reason why? The Latino vote.

A survey from the Latino Community Foundation found that a majority of Latino registered voters in California support Sanders. He's raised more money from Latino donors than any of his rivals. He's also the only candidate with a campaign office in California's heavily Latino Central Valley.

With the California Primary moved up to Super Tuesday in March, ABC7 News went to Fresno, Calif. to explore Sanders' ground game and strategy to win California by winning the Latino vote.

