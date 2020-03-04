2020 presidential election

California elections: Bay Area voters gather for DEM, GOP watch parties

By and Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, there was a good turn out for the GOP watch party.

Republican members told ABC7 News they'll be keeping a close eye on the congressional race tonight.

Chair of the SF Republican Party, John Dennis, is running against incumbent Nancy Pelosi and four others.

RELATED: California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races

Executive Director Clint Griess says it's the second place they're fighting for.

He says Pelosi has been absent on speaking about San Francisco's problems like homelessness and our street conditions, that she's focused on national issues like impeachment.

"We're really counting on his victory tonight so that we'll have eight more months drawing San Franciscans attention to Nancy Pelosi's failures," Griess said.

San Francisco republicans said membership is up, and they feel like they have momentum.

RELATED: Super Tuesday 2020 results: Joe Biden takes 9 states, Bernie Sanders takes 3

In San Mateo County, there was a big Democratic watch party.

The San Mateo County Democratic Party held a watch party Tuesday night. Members and politicians in attendance supported candidates across the ballot.

"Young Dems - I certainly see a trend among people supporting Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders," said Erin Chazer of the Peninsula Young Democrats.

The watch party was held at an IBEW hall, where Steven Brooks says the union members are split.

"There's a lot of bickering amongst our members between Biden and Sanders," said City of Belmont Vice Mayor, Charles Stone. "I started out a big Kamala Harris fan and I've always been a Joe Biden fan. I had the pleasure of meeting him several times. I'm currently backing Elizabeth Warren, but I'm voting blue no matter who in November."

San Mateo County Democrat member, Rudy Espinoza, said that more of his peers have recently started supporting Vice President Joe Biden.

RELATED: California Election Results: Here's a live county-by-county look at how Californians are voting

"I've been surprised to hear in my groups of friends that I thought were more progressive just kind of shift towards the more moderate candidate, Biden because they see him as the one who can win states like Michigan and Florida to beat Donald Trump. At the end, a lot of people made decisions not based on policy specifically but more so, who can beat Donald Trump."

Harini Karishnan, who is on Biden's Finance Committe, explained that the work is just beginning for Democrats, who need a unifying voice.

"Regardless of who the Democratic nominee is, if we don't flip the senate blue and we don't keep the house blue, it doesn't matter, nobody can pass the legislation whether it's climate change or immigration reform or healthcare reform."

And while there was a difference in opinion about which candidate to support, everyone agreed that California's early March primary has been a game-changer as far as making Californian's voices hear.

"California is part of super Tuesday because of our local assemblymember here in San Mateo County. Kevin Mullin is actually the person who introduced the bill to get our primary move dup. So this is home initiative, so we're so proud of him for being part of this," said San Mateo County Democratic Party Chairwoman, Nicole Fernandez.

"It's important because usually we were seen as an ATM by the presidential candidates. The front runners had already been established by the other states and then they catered their message to those states, and then they'd come to us as an ATM. But now they have to cater their message to Californians and consider our priorities and what we need."

In 2016, California's primary vote didn't take place until June.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscocaliforniarepublicansprimary electionvotingdemocrats2020 presidential electionelectioncampaignchasing californianancy pelosi
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News