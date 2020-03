California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races

PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's 2020 primary election is finally upon us! Now more than ever, the Golden State's votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee.ABC7 News will have a special Election Night results show at 9 p.m. on Super Tuesday, exclusively on abc7news.com and the ABC7 News app.Get national results on TV as ABC News brings coverage throughout the night. Get your local election results online: abc7news.com , the ABC7 News app, the ABC7 Bay Area Youtube Channel, and the ABC7 Bay Area app on Amazon Fire TV.On television, ABC News primetime coverage began at 5 p.m. Live streaming coverage will begin on ABC News Live at 7 p.m.Here's a look at election results from California's Democratic presidential primary, statewide races and races being contested around the Bay Area.Bernie Sanders: 519,760 votes - 29.6%Michael Bloomberg: 308,491 votes - 19.0%Joe Biden: 334,491 votes - 19.0%Pete Buttigieg: 169,125 votes - 9.6%Elizabeth Warren: 214,093 votes - 12.2%Amy Klobuchar: 83,279 votes - 4.7%Tom Steyer: 69,041 votes - 3.9%Andrew Yang: 22,776 votes - 1.3%Tulsi Gabbard: 12,892 votes - 0.7%Julian Castro: 5,152 votes - 0.3%Michael Bennet: 2,720 votes - 0.2%Cory Booker: 2,793 votes - 0.2%Marianne Williamson: 2,670 votes - 0.2%Roque De La Fuente III: 2,215 votes - 0.1%John Delaney: 1,737 votes - 0.1%Joe Sestak: 1,202 votes - 0.1%Michael Ellinger: 1,036 votes - 0.1%Mosie Boyd: 708 votes - 0.0%Mark Greenstein: 1,096 votes - 0.1%Deval Patrick: 915 votes - 0.1%Donald Trump (i): 992,239 votes - 92.6%Bill Weld: 27,361 votes - 2.6%Joe Walsh: 26,968 votes - 2.5%Roque De La Fuente: 8,998 votes - 0.8%Matthew Matern: 6,547 votes - 0.6%Robert Ardini: 5,824 votes - 0.5%Zoltan Istvan: 3,322 votes - 0.3%YES: 1,480,449 votes - 42.4%NO: 2,010,893 votes - 57.6%Jared Huffman (i): 61,740 votes - 62.1%Dale K. Mensing: 25,810 votes - 25.9%Rachel Moniz: 6,416 votes - 6.5%Melissa Bradley: 3,973 votes - 4.0%Charles "Wally" Coppock: 1,529 votes - 1.5%John Garamendi (i): 41,237 votes - 55.5%Sean Feucht: 11,003 votes - 14.8%Tamika Hamilton: 22,023 votes - 29.7%Mike Thompson (i): 59,831 votes - 65.3%Jason Kishineff: 2,177 votes - 2.4%John Wesley Tyler: 6,812 votes - 7.4%Scott Giblin: 22,752 votes - 24.8%Jerry McNerney (i): 24,698 votes - 50.7%Antonio C. "Tony" Amador: 16,617 votes - 34.1%William Martinek: 7,381 votes - 15.2%Mark DeSaulnier (i): 49,018 votes - 66.7%Nisha Sharma: 20,115 votes - 27.4%Michael Ernest Kerr: 4,366 votes - 5.9%Nancy Pelosi (i): 63,366 votes - 71.8%Shahid Buttar: 10,530 votes - 11.9%John Dennis: 9,119 votes - 10.3%Agatha Bacelar: 1,231 votes - 1.4%Tom Gallagher: 1,853 votes - 2.1%Barbara Lee (i): 30,785 votes - 85.6%%Nikka Piterman: 5,163 votes - 14.4%Jackie Speier (i): 66,477 votes - 72.0%Eric Taylor: 2,819 - 3.1%Ran S. Petel: 19,832 votes - 21.5%Cristos Goodrow: 3,252 votes - 3.5%Eric Swalwell (i): 20,640 votes - 55.1%Samantha Campbell: 2,577 votes - 6.9%Don J. Grundmann: 503 votes - 1.3%Alison Hayden: 8,450 votes - 22.6%Austin E. Intal: 338 votes - 0.9%Peter Yuan Liu: 3,911 votes - 10.4%Tuan Phan: 1,045 votes - 2.8%Ro Khanna (i): 4,634 votes - 58.8%Joe Dehn: 189 votes - 2.4%Stephen Forbes: 813 votes - 10.3%Ritesh Tandon: 2,242 votes - 28.5%Anna G. Eshoo (i): 15,981 votes - 62.8%Rishi Kumar: 2,789 votes - 11.0%Richard B. Fox: 3,556 votes - 14.0%Phil Reynolds: 2,633 votes - 10.3%Bob Goodwyn: 499 votes - 2.0%Zoe Lofgren (i): votes - percentIgnacio Cruz: votes - percentJason Mallory: votes - percentIvan Torres: votes - percentJustin James Aguilera: votes - percentJimmy Panetta (i): 51,656 votes - 64.3%Jeff Gorman: 21,572 votes - 26.9%Adam Bolanos Scow: 7,067 votes - 8.8%Bill Dodd (i): 70,833 votes - 100%Steve Glazer (i): 45,978 votes - 49.2%Julie Mobley: 30,315 votes - 32.4%Marisol Rubio: 17,248 votes - 18.4%Nancy Skinner (i): 44,444 votes - 100%Scott Wiener (i): 59,367 votes - 55.4%Jackie Fielder: 31,862 votes - 29.7%Erin Smith: 15,941 votes - 14.9%Sally J. Lieber: 9,170 votes - 11.2%Mike Brownrigg: 10,962 votes - 13.4%Shelly Masur: 14,017 votes - 17.1%Alexander Glew: 20,137 votes - 24.5%Josh Becker: 15,019 votes - 18.3%Annie Oliva: 11,068 votes - 13.5%John H. Webster: 1,689 votes - 2.1%Johnny Khamis: votes - percentAnn M. Ravel: votes - percentDave Cortese: votes - percentNora Campos: votes - percentKen Del Valle: votes - percentRobert Howell: votes - percentTim Gildersleeve: votes - percentVicki Nohrden: 45,462 votes - 40.4%John M. Nevill: 3,137 votes - 2.8%John Laird: 46,299 votes - 41.1%Maria Cadenas: 17,666 votes - 15.7%Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (i): 25,099 votes - 54.2%Sophia Racke: 3,939 votes - 8.5%Matthew Nelson: 17,282 votes - 37.3%Marc Levine (i): 21,603 votes - 60.3%Ron Sondergaard: 8,078 votes - 22.6%Ted Cabral: 802 votes - 2.2%Veronica "Roni" Jacobi: 5,338 votes - 14.9%Jim Frazier (i): 34,943 votes - 100%Tim Grayson (i): 30,461 votes - 64%Janell Elizabeth Proctor: 14,061 votes - 29.5%Cassandra Devereaux: 3,100 votes - 6.5%Buffy Wicks (i): 25,642 votes - 77.6%Sara Brink: 2,657 votes - 8%Jeanne M. Solnordal: 4,740 votes - 14.3%Rebecca Bauer-Kahn (i): 31,249 votes - 60.7%Joseph A. Rubay: 20,210 votes - 39.3%David Chiu (i) 42,074 votes - 100%Rob Bonta (i): 15,189 votes - 80.5%Stephen Slauson: 3,675 votes - 19.5%Phil Ting (i): 39.477 votes - 77.1%John McDonnell: 11,743 votes - 22.9%Bill Quirk (i): 7,351 votes - 46.7%Vipan Singh Bajwa: 1,316 votes - 8.4%Son Nguyen: 4,478 votes - 28.4%Alexis Villalobos: 2,600 votes - 16.5%Kevin Mullin (i): 45,060 votes - 69.4%Bridget Mahoney: 9,486 votes - 14.6%Mark Gilham: 10,390 votes - 16.0%Marc Berman (i): 10,708 votes - 66.5%Peter Ohtaki: 4,682 votes - 29.1%Kennita Watson: 705 votes - 4.4%Bob Brunton: 1,780 votes - 29.6%Jim Canova: 228 votes - 3.8%Natasha Gupta: 755 votes - 12.5%Anne Kepner: 638 votes - 10.6%Alex Lee: 827 votes - 13.7%Carmen Montano: 425 votes - 7.1%Anthony Phan: 244 votes - 4.1%Roman Reed: 404 votes - 6.7%Anna E. Song: 717 votes - 11.9%Ash Kalra (i): votes - percentG. Burt Lancaster: votes - percentEvan Low (i): votes - percentSam Ross: votes - percentCarlos Rafael Cruz: votes - percentMark Stone (i): 36,794 votes - 69.8%Shomir Banerjee: 15,920 votes - 30.2%Robert Rivas (i): 17,292 votes - 64.4%Gregory Swett: 9,553 votes - 35.6%YES: 4,859 votes - 60.87 %NO: 3,123 votes - 39.13 %YES: 1,820 votes - 79.89 %NO: 458 votes - 20.11 %YES: 67,273 votes - 59.06 %NO: 46,640 votes - 40.94 %YES: 5,644 votes - 63.83 %NO: 3,198 votes - 36.17 %YES: 9,592votes - 77.47 %NO: 2,789 votes - 22.53 %YES: 739 votes - 69.85 %NO: 319 votes - 30.15 %YES: 9,092 votes - 77.96 %NO: 2,571 votes - 22.04 %YES: 9,489 votes - 80.99 %NO: 2,227 votes - 19.01 %YES: 3,374 votes - 58.97 %NO: 2,348 votes - 41.03 %YES: 2,016 votes - 52.16 %NO: 1,849 votes - 47.84 %YES: 824 votes - 70.79 %NO: 340 votes - 29.21 %YES: 6,204 votes - 50.53 %NO: 6,075 votes - 49.47 %YES: 3,494 votes - 46.88 %NO: 3,959 votes - 53.12 %YES: 2,582 votes - 56.09 %NO: 2,021 votes - 43.91 %YES: 30 votes - 55.56 %NO: 24 votes - 44.44 %YES: 6,435 votes - 64.95 %NO: 3,473 votes - 35.05 %YES: 18,488 votes - 65.27 %NO: 9,839 votes - 34.73 %YES: 17,836 votes - 73.21 %NO: 6,528 votes - 26.79 %YES: 17,363 votes - 70.37 %NO: 7,312 votes - 29.63 %YES: 1,379 votes - 78.62 %NO: 375 votes - 21.38 %YES: 2,363 votes - 62.23 %NO: 1,434 votes - 37.77 %YES: 3,836 votes - 56.62%NO: 2,939 votes - 43.38%YES: 73,031 votes - 48.57%NO: 77,343 votes - 51.43%YES: 4,389 votes - 68.83%NO: 1,988 votes - 31.17%YES: 2,148 votes - 64.23%NO: 1,196 votes - 35.77%YES: 13,268 votes - 54.26%NO: 11,184 votes - 45.74%YES: 2,013 votes - 51.31%NO: 1,910 votes - 48.69%YES: 4,996 votes - 52.09%NO: 4,595 votes - 47.91%YES 5,607 votes - 49.44%NO: 5,735 votes - 50.56%YES: 11,715 votes - 57.17%NO: 8,470 votes - 42.83%YES: 28,320 votes - 64.8%NO: 15,380 votes - 35.2%YES: 19,392 votes - 43.79%NO: 24,891 votes - 56.21%YES: 371 votes - 78.11%NO: 104 votes - 21.89%YES: 225 votes - 52.82%NO: 201 votes - 47.18%YES: 811 votes - 71.82%NO: 322 votes - 28.18%YES: 821 votes - 71.87%NO: 309 votes - 28.13%YES: 7 votes - 70%NO: 3 votes - 30%YES: 23,418 votes - 51.32%NO: 22,210 votes - 48.68%YES: 12,811 votes - 58.96%NO: 8,918 votes - 41.04%YES: 66,240 votes - 68.74%NO: 30,129 votes - 31.26%YES: 77,374 votes - 79.95%NO: 19,402 votes - 20.05%YES: 61,902 votes - 65.85%NO: 32,109 votes - 34.15%YES: 63,513 votes - 66.47%NO: 32,037 votes - 33.53%YES: 50,864 votes - 54.16%NO: 43,053 votes - 45.84%YES: 384 votes - 65.53%NO: 202 votes - 34.47%YES: 9,911 votes - 59.64%NO: 6,708 votes - 40.36%YES: 17,875 votes - 51.82%NO: 16,620 votes - 48.18%YES: 709 votes - 55.35%NO: 572 votes - 44.65%YES: 4,166 votes - 68.08%NO: 1,953 votes - 31.92%YES: 2,918 votes - 55.85%NO: 2,307 votes - 44.15%YES: 1,067 votes - 63.25%NO: 620 votes - 36.75%YES: 2,185 votes - 37.51%NO: 3,6040 votes - 62.49%YES: 7,768 votes - 61.87%NO: 4,788 votes - 38.13%YES: 3,922 votes - 40.42%NO: 5,782 votes - 59.58%YES: 2,630 votes - 34.61%NO: 4,969 votes - 65.39%YES: 47,802 votes - 51.21%NO: 43,948 votes - 47.90%YES: 26,032 votes - 55.67%NO: 20,730 votes - 44.33%YES: 26,880 votes - 58.50%NO: 19,065 votes - 41.50%YES: 3,237 votes - 37.78%NO: 5,331 votes - 62.22%YES: 24,256 votes - 52.52%NO: 21,932 votes - 47.48%YES: 13,842 votes - 55.79%NO: 10,970 votes - 44.21%YES: 6 votes - 28.57%NO: 15 votes - 71.43%YES: 2,690 votes - 55.90%NO: 2,122 votes - 44.10%YES: 3 votes - 12.00%NO: 22 votes - 88.00%YES: 8,155 votes - 55.09%NO: 6,648 votes - 44.91%YES: 5,67 votes - 57.93%NO: 4,334 votes - 42.07%YES: 3,115 votes - 53.82%NO: 2,673 votes - 46.18%YES: 4,567 votes - 65.84%NO: 2,370 votes - 34.16%YES: 5,650 votes - 51.98%NO: 5,220 votes - 48.02%YES: 4,242 votes - 63.97%NO: 2,389 votes - 36.03%YES: 4,292 votes - 57.00%NO: 3,238 votes - 43.00%YES: 5,395 votes - 51.67%NO: 5,046 votes - 48.33%YES: 9 votes - 64.29%NO: 5 votes - 35.71%YES: 10 votes - 66.67%NO: 5 votes - 33.33%YES: 143 votes - 50.35%NO: 141 votes - 49.65%YES: 5,489 votes - 61.02%NO: 3,506 votes - 38.98%YES: 901 votes - 52.78%NO: 806 votes - 47.22%YES: 392 votes - 53.85%NO: 336 votes - 46.15%YES: 1,203 votes - 57.61%NO: 885 votes - 42.39%YES: 111 votes - 55.50%NO: 89 votes - 44.50%YES: 42,056 votes - 59.53%NO: 28,595 votes - 40.47%YES: 1,149 votes - 63.45%NO: 662 votes - 36.55%YES: 53,166 votes - 48.5%NO: 56,335 votes - 51.5%