California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races

Here's a look at election results from California's Democratic presidential primary, statewide races and races being contested around the Bay Area.
PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
40.0% of precincts reporting
Bernie Sanders: 519,760 votes - 29.6%
Michael Bloomberg: 308,491 votes - 19.0%
Joe Biden: 334,491 votes - 19.0%
Pete Buttigieg: 169,125 votes - 9.6%
Elizabeth Warren: 214,093 votes - 12.2%
Amy Klobuchar: 83,279 votes - 4.7%
Tom Steyer: 69,041 votes - 3.9%
Andrew Yang: 22,776 votes - 1.3%
Tulsi Gabbard: 12,892 votes - 0.7%
Julian Castro: 5,152 votes - 0.3%
Michael Bennet: 2,720 votes - 0.2%
Cory Booker: 2,793 votes - 0.2%
Marianne Williamson: 2,670 votes - 0.2%
Roque De La Fuente III: 2,215 votes - 0.1%
John Delaney: 1,737 votes - 0.1%
Joe Sestak: 1,202 votes - 0.1%
Michael Ellinger: 1,036 votes - 0.1%
Mosie Boyd: 708 votes - 0.0%
Mark Greenstein: 1,096 votes - 0.1%
Deval Patrick: 915 votes - 0.1%
PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
40.0% of precincts reporting
Donald Trump (i): 992,239 votes - 92.6%
Bill Weld: 27,361 votes - 2.6%
Joe Walsh: 26,968 votes - 2.5%
Roque De La Fuente: 8,998 votes - 0.8%
Matthew Matern: 6,547 votes - 0.6%
Robert Ardini: 5,824 votes - 0.5%
Zoltan Istvan: 3,322 votes - 0.3%
STATEWIDE:
38.6 % of precincts reporting
* Denotes projected winner
Proposition 13 - Fund School Facilities
YES: 1,480,449 votes - 42.4%
NO: 2,010,893 votes - 57.6%
BAY AREA
U.S. House of Representatives
Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election
District 2 - Marin County:
28.6% of precincts reporting
Jared Huffman (i): 61,740 votes - 62.1%
Dale K. Mensing: 25,810 votes - 25.9%
Rachel Moniz: 6,416 votes - 6.5%
Melissa Bradley: 3,973 votes - 4.0%
Charles "Wally" Coppock: 1,529 votes - 1.5%
District 3 - Solano County:
38.7% of precincts reporting
John Garamendi (i): 41,237 votes - 55.5%
Sean Feucht: 11,003 votes - 14.8%
Tamika Hamilton: 22,023 votes - 29.7%
District 5 - Contra Costa & Napa Counties:
69.9% of precincts reporting
Mike Thompson (i): 59,831 votes - 65.3%
Jason Kishineff: 2,177 votes - 2.4%
John Wesley Tyler: 6,812 votes - 7.4%
Scott Giblin: 22,752 votes - 24.8%
District 9 - Contra Costa County:
2.6% of precincts reporting
Jerry McNerney (i): 24,698 votes - 50.7%
Antonio C. "Tony" Amador: 16,617 votes - 34.1%
William Martinek: 7,381 votes - 15.2%
District 11 - Contra Costa County:
0% of precincts reporting
Mark DeSaulnier (i): 49,018 votes - 66.7%
Nisha Sharma: 20,115 votes - 27.4%
Michael Ernest Kerr: 4,366 votes - 5.9%
District 12 - San Francisco County:
42.5% of precincts reporting
Nancy Pelosi (i): 63,366 votes - 71.8%
Shahid Buttar: 10,530 votes - 11.9%
John Dennis: 9,119 votes - 10.3%
Agatha Bacelar: 1,231 votes - 1.4%
Tom Gallagher: 1,853 votes - 2.1%
District 13 - Alameda County:
0.2% of precincts reporting
Barbara Lee (i): 30,785 votes - 85.6%%
Nikka Piterman: 5,163 votes - 14.4%
District 14 - San Francisco & San Mateo Counties:
8.7% of precincts reporting
Jackie Speier (i): 66,477 votes - 72.0%
Eric Taylor: 2,819 - 3.1%
Ran S. Petel: 19,832 votes - 21.5%
Cristos Goodrow: 3,252 votes - 3.5%
District 15 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
% of precincts reporting
Eric Swalwell (i): 20,640 votes - 55.1%
Samantha Campbell: 2,577 votes - 6.9%
Don J. Grundmann: 503 votes - 1.3%
Alison Hayden: 8,450 votes - 22.6%
Austin E. Intal: 338 votes - 0.9%
Peter Yuan Liu: 3,911 votes - 10.4%
Tuan Phan: 1,045 votes - 2.8%
District 17 - Alameda & Santa Clara Counties:
% of precincts reporting
Ro Khanna (i): 4,634 votes - 58.8%
Joe Dehn: 189 votes - 2.4%
Stephen Forbes: 813 votes - 10.3%
Ritesh Tandon: 2,242 votes - 28.5%
District 18 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
% of precincts reporting
Anna G. Eshoo (i): 15,981 votes - 62.8%
Rishi Kumar: 2,789 votes - 11.0%
Richard B. Fox: 3,556 votes - 14.0%
Phil Reynolds: 2,633 votes - 10.3%
Bob Goodwyn: 499 votes - 2.0%
District 19 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Zoe Lofgren (i): votes - percent
Ignacio Cruz: votes - percent
Jason Mallory: votes - percent
Ivan Torres: votes - percent
Justin James Aguilera: votes - percent
District 20 - Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, & Monterey Counties:
8.9% of precincts reporting
Jimmy Panetta (i): 51,656 votes - 64.3%
Jeff Gorman: 21,572 votes - 26.9%
Adam Bolanos Scow: 7,067 votes - 8.8%
State Senate
Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election
District 3 - Contra Costa, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Sacramento, & Yolo Counties:
40.1% of precincts reporting
Bill Dodd (i): 70,833 votes - 100%
District 7 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Steve Glazer (i): 45,978 votes - 49.2%
Julie Mobley: 30,315 votes - 32.4%
Marisol Rubio: 17,248 votes - 18.4%
District 9 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Nancy Skinner (i): 44,444 votes - 100%
District 11 - San Franicsco & San Mateo Counties:
39.7% of precincts reporting
Scott Wiener (i): 59,367 votes - 55.4%
Jackie Fielder: 31,862 votes - 29.7%
Erin Smith: 15,941 votes - 14.9%
District 13 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Sally J. Lieber: 9,170 votes - 11.2%
Mike Brownrigg: 10,962 votes - 13.4%
Shelly Masur: 14,017 votes - 17.1%
Alexander Glew: 20,137 votes - 24.5%
Josh Becker: 15,019 votes - 18.3%
Annie Oliva: 11,068 votes - 13.5%
John H. Webster: 1,689 votes - 2.1%
District 15 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Johnny Khamis: votes - percent
Ann M. Ravel: votes - percent
Dave Cortese: votes - percent
Nora Campos: votes - percent
Ken Del Valle: votes - percent
Robert Howell: votes - percent
Tim Gildersleeve: votes - percent
District 17 - Santa Clara, Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo Counties:
4.4% of precincts reporting
Vicki Nohrden: 45,462 votes - 40.4%
John M. Nevill: 3,137 votes - 2.8%
John Laird: 46,299 votes - 41.1%
Maria Cadenas: 17,666 votes - 15.7%
State Assembly
Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election
District 4 - Napa, Lake, Yolo, Colusa, Sonoma & Solano Counties:
61.6% of precincts reporting
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (i): 25,099 votes - 54.2%
Sophia Racke: 3,939 votes - 8.5%
Matthew Nelson: 17,282 votes - 37.3%
District 10 - Marin & Sonoma Counties:
3.6% of precincts reporting
Marc Levine (i): 21,603 votes - 60.3%
Ron Sondergaard: 8,078 votes - 22.6%
Ted Cabral: 802 votes - 2.2%
Veronica "Roni" Jacobi: 5,338 votes - 14.9%
District 11 - Contra Costa, Sacramento, & Solano Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Jim Frazier (i): 34,943 votes - 100%
District 14 - Contra Costa & Solano Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Tim Grayson (i): 30,461 votes - 64%
Janell Elizabeth Proctor: 14,061 votes - 29.5%
Cassandra Devereaux: 3,100 votes - 6.5%
District 15 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Buffy Wicks (i): 25,642 votes - 77.6%
Sara Brink: 2,657 votes - 8%
Jeanne M. Solnordal: 4,740 votes - 14.3%
District 16 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Rebecca Bauer-Kahn (i): 31,249 votes - 60.7%
Joseph A. Rubay: 20,210 votes - 39.3%
District 17-San Francisco County:
41.9% of precincts reporting
David Chiu (i) 42,074 votes - 100%
District 18 - Alameda County:
0% of precincts reporting
Rob Bonta (i): 15,189 votes - 80.5%
Stephen Slauson: 3,675 votes - 19.5%
District 19-San Francisco & San Mateo Counties:
36.6% of precincts reporting
Phil Ting (i): 39.477 votes - 77.1%
John McDonnell: 11,743 votes - 22.9%
District 20 - Alameda County:
0% of precincts reporting
Bill Quirk (i): 7,351 votes - 46.7%
Vipan Singh Bajwa: 1,316 votes - 8.4%
Son Nguyen: 4,478 votes - 28.4%
Alexis Villalobos: 2,600 votes - 16.5%
District 22- San Mateo County:
0% of precincts reporting
Kevin Mullin (i): 45,060 votes - 69.4%
Bridget Mahoney: 9,486 votes - 14.6%
Mark Gilham: 10,390 votes - 16.0%
District 24 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Marc Berman (i): 10,708 votes - 66.5%
Peter Ohtaki: 4,682 votes - 29.1%
Kennita Watson: 705 votes - 4.4%
District 25 - Alameda & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Bob Brunton: 1,780 votes - 29.6%
Jim Canova: 228 votes - 3.8%
Natasha Gupta: 755 votes - 12.5%
Anne Kepner: 638 votes - 10.6%
Alex Lee: 827 votes - 13.7%
Carmen Montano: 425 votes - 7.1%
Anthony Phan: 244 votes - 4.1%
Roman Reed: 404 votes - 6.7%
Anna E. Song: 717 votes - 11.9%
District 27 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Ash Kalra (i): votes - percent
G. Burt Lancaster: votes - percent
District 28 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Evan Low (i): votes - percent
Sam Ross: votes - percent
Carlos Rafael Cruz: votes - percent
District 29 - Santa Clara, Montery & Santa Cruz Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Mark Stone (i): 36,794 votes - 69.8%
Shomir Banerjee: 15,920 votes - 30.2%
District 30 - Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito & Monterey Counties:
9.4% of precincts reporting
Robert Rivas (i): 17,292 votes - 64.4%
Gregory Swett: 9,553 votes - 35.6%
Alameda County
Measure A
16.37% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,859 votes - 60.87 %
NO: 3,123 votes - 39.13 %
Measure B
16.37% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,820 votes - 79.89 %
NO: 458 votes - 20.11 %
Measure C
16.37% of precincts reporting
YES: 67,273 votes - 59.06 %
NO: 46,640 votes - 40.94 %
Measure D
29% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,644 votes - 63.83 %
NO: 3,198 votes - 36.17 %
Measure E
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 9,592votes - 77.47 %
NO: 2,789 votes - 22.53 %
Measure F
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 739 votes - 69.85 %
NO: 319 votes - 30.15 %
Measure G
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 9,092 votes - 77.96 %
NO: 2,571 votes - 22.04 %
Measure H
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 9,489 votes - 80.99 %
NO: 2,227 votes - 19.01 %
Measure I
27.50% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,374 votes - 58.97 %
NO: 2,348 votes - 41.03 %
Measure J
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,016 votes - 52.16 %
NO: 1,849 votes - 47.84 %
Measure K
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 824 votes - 70.79 %
NO: 340 votes - 29.21 %
Measure L
10% of precincts reporting
YES: 6,204 votes - 50.53 %
NO: 6,075 votes - 49.47 %
Measure M
15% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,494 votes - 46.88 %
NO: 3,959 votes - 53.12 %
Measure N
11% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,582 votes - 56.09 %
NO: 2,021 votes - 43.91 %
Measure O
27% of precincts reporting
YES: 30 votes - 55.56 %
NO: 24 votes - 44.44 %
Measure P
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 6,435 votes - 64.95 %
NO: 3,473 votes - 35.05 %
Measure Q
15% of precincts reporting
YES: 18,488 votes - 65.27 %
NO: 9,839 votes - 34.73 %
Measure R
15% of precincts reporting
YES: 17,836 votes - 73.21 %
NO: 6,528 votes - 26.79 %
Measure S
15% of precincts reporting
YES: 17,363 votes - 70.37 %
NO: 7,312 votes - 29.63 %
Measure T
7% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,379 votes - 78.62 %
NO: 375 votes - 21.38 %
Measure U
9% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,363 votes - 62.23 %
NO: 1,434 votes - 37.77 %
Contra Costa County
0% of precincts reporting
Measure A - Pleasant Hill Rec & Park Bonds (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 3,836 votes - 56.62%
NO: 2,939 votes - 43.38%
Measure J - Contra Costa Transportation Tax
YES: 73,031 votes - 48.57%
NO: 77,343 votes - 51.43%
Measure L - Lafayette School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 4,389 votes - 68.83%
NO: 1,988 votes - 31.17%
Measure M - Moraga School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 2,148 votes - 64.23%
NO: 1,196 votes - 35.77%
Measure R - West Contra Costa School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 13,268 votes - 54.26%
NO: 11,184 votes - 45.74%
Measure T - Antioch School Parcel Tax (55% Voter approval)
YES: 2,013 votes - 51.31%
NO: 1,910 votes - 48.69%
Measure Y - Danville Open Space Development
YES: 4,996 votes - 52.09%
NO: 4,595 votes - 47.91%
Marin County
43.31% of precincts reporting
Measure A - Novato Unified School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES 5,607 votes - 49.44%
NO: 5,735 votes - 50.56%
Measure B - Tamalpais Union Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 11,715 votes - 57.17%
NO: 8,470 votes - 42.83%
Measure C - Marin Wildfire Prevention Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 28,320 votes - 64.8%
NO: 15,380 votes - 35.2%
Measure D - San Geronimo Valley Golf Course
YES: 19,392 votes - 43.79%
NO: 24,891 votes - 56.21%
Measure E - Belvedere Wildfire Prevention
YES: 371 votes - 78.11%
NO: 104 votes - 21.89%
Measure F - Ross School Permits
YES: 225 votes - 52.82%
NO: 201 votes - 47.18%
Measure G - Marinwood Community Appropriations
YES: 811 votes - 71.82%
NO: 322 votes - 28.18%
Measure H - Marinwood Community Appropriations
YES: 821 votes - 71.87%
NO: 309 votes - 28.13%
Measure J - Ridgewood Avenue Road Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 7 votes - 70%
NO: 3 votes - 30%
Measure I - Sonoma / Marin Area Rail Transit District (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 23,418 votes - 51.32%
NO: 22,210 votes - 48.68%
Napa County
98.82% of precincts reporting
Measure K - Open Space & Parks Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 12,811 votes - 58.96%
NO: 8,918 votes - 41.04%
San Francisco County
41.87% of precincts reporting
Prop A - City College Job Training, Repair, & Earthquake Safety
YES: 66,240 votes - 68.74%
NO: 30,129 votes - 31.26%
Prop B - Earthquake Safety & Response Bond
YES: 77,374 votes - 79.95%
NO: 19,402 votes - 20.05%
Prop C - City Retiree Health Benefits & Housing
YES: 61,902 votes - 65.85%
NO: 32,109 votes - 34.15%
Prop D - Vacancy Tax
YES: 63,513 votes - 66.47%
NO: 32,037 votes - 33.53%
Prop E - Limits on Office Development
YES: 50,864 votes - 54.16%
NO: 43,053 votes - 45.84%
San Mateo County
0% of precincts reporting
Measure M - La Honda-Pescadero Unified Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 384 votes - 65.53%
NO: 202 votes - 34.47%
Measure J - Jefferson Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 9,911 votes - 59.64%
NO: 6,708 votes - 40.36%
Measure L - San Mateo Union High School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 17,875 votes - 51.82%
NO: 16,620 votes - 48.18%
Measure K - Brisbane School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 709 votes - 55.35%
NO: 572 votes - 44.65%
Measure N - San Carlos School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 4,166 votes - 68.08%
NO: 1,953 votes - 31.92%
Measure O - Burlingame Elementary School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 2,918 votes - 55.85%
NO: 2,307 votes - 44.15%
Measure P - Portola Valley School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 1,067 votes - 63.25%
NO: 620 votes - 36.75%
Santa Clara County
Measure A
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,185 votes - 37.51%
NO: 3,6040 votes - 62.49%
Measure B
91.67% of precincts reporting
YES: 7,768 votes - 61.87%
NO: 4,788 votes - 38.13%
Measure C
96% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,922 votes - 40.42%
NO: 5,782 votes - 59.58%
Measure D
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,630 votes - 34.61%
NO: 4,969 votes - 65.39%
Measure E
90% of precincts reporting
YES: 47,802 votes - 51.21%
NO: 43,948 votes - 47.90%
Measure G (55% Voter approval)
91.21% of precincts reporting
YES: 26,032 votes - 55.67%
NO: 20,730 votes - 44.33%
Measure H (2/3 Voter approval)
91.21% of precincts reporting
YES: 26,880 votes - 58.50%
NO: 19,065 votes - 41.50%
Measure I (55% Voter approval)
44.12% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,237 votes - 37.78%
NO: 5,331 votes - 62.22%
Measure J (55% Voter approval)
86.07% of precincts reporting
YES: 24,256 votes - 52.52%
NO: 21,932 votes - 47.48%
Measure K (2/3 Voter approval)
90.48% of precincts reporting
YES: 13,842 votes - 55.79%
NO: 10,970 votes - 44.21%
Measure L (55% Voter approval)
YES: 6 votes - 28.57%
NO: 15 votes - 71.43%
Measure M (55% Voter approval)
91.67% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,690 votes - 55.90%
NO: 2,122 votes - 44.10%
Measure N (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 3 votes - 12.00%
NO: 22 votes - 88.00%
Measure O (2/3 Voter approval)
86.49% of precincts reporting
YES: 8,155 votes - 55.09%
NO: 6,648 votes - 44.91%
Measure P (2/3 Voter approval)
88% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,67 votes - 57.93%
NO: 4,334 votes - 42.07%
Measure Q (2/3 Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,115 votes - 53.82%
NO: 2,673 votes - 46.18%
Measure R (55% Voter approval)
94.44% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,567 votes - 65.84%
NO: 2,370 votes - 34.16%
Measure S (2/3 Voter approval)
77.78% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,650 votes - 51.98%
NO: 5,220 votes - 48.02%
Measure T (55% Voter approval)
90.91% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,242 votes - 63.97%
NO: 2,389 votes - 36.03%
Measure U (55% Voter approval)
85% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,292 votes - 57.00%
NO: 3,238 votes - 43.00%
Measure V (55% Voter approval)
90% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,395 votes - 51.67%
NO: 5,046 votes - 48.33%
Solano County
0% of precincts reporting
Measure E - Los Rios Community College School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 9 votes - 64.29%
NO: 5 votes - 35.71%
Measure G - Davis Public Schools Teaching Excellence Act (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 10 votes - 66.67%
NO: 5 votes - 33.33%
Sonoma County
Measure A - Geyseville Unified School Bond (55% Voter approval)
81.71% of precincts reporting
YES: 143 votes - 50.35%
NO: 141 votes - 49.65%
Measure B - West Sonoma County School Parcel Tax (55% Voter approval)
85.71% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,489 votes - 61.02%
NO: 3,506 votes - 38.98%
Measure C - Bellevue Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
79.41% of precincts reporting
YES: 901 votes - 52.78%
NO: 806 votes - 47.22%
Measure D - Roseland School School Bonds (55% Voter approval)
83.33% of precincts reporting
YES: 392 votes - 53.85%
NO: 336 votes - 46.15%
Measure E - Sebastopol Union School Bonds (55% Voter approval)
75% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,203 votes - 57.61%
NO: 885 votes - 42.39%
Measure F - West Side Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
71.43% of precincts reporting
YES: 111 votes - 55.50%
NO: 89 votes - 44.50%
Measure G - Wildfire Prevention Sales Tax (55% Voter approval)
89.73% of precincts reporting
YES: 42,056 votes - 59.53%
NO: 28,595 votes - 40.47%
Measure H - City of Healdsburg Housing (55% Voter approval)
80% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,149 votes - 63.45%
NO: 662 votes - 36.55%
Measure I - Sonoma / Marin Area Rail Transit District (2/3 Voter approval)
89.73% of precincts reporting
YES: 53,166 votes - 48.5%
NO: 56,335 votes - 51.5%
For full coverage on the 2020 presidential election, visit this page.
