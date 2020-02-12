Proposal would reimburse San Francisco car break-in victims for shattered windows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's district attorney is proposing a new idea that could possibly be a first-of-its-kind in the country: reimbursing victims of car break-ins for the cost of their broken glass."I am hoping to put victims first. We know that San Francisco has a serious auto burglary problem. Unfortunately we know that we are not able to arrest and prosecute everyone who commits auto burglary in San Francisco. What we can do, what we are asking the city to help us do, is to put victims first," said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.He says approximately 8,910 city residents are victims each year of car burglary. This money would pay for their windows and for employees to process the claims.One resident, whose car has been broken into twice, liked the idea."Oh wow. That's actually pretty good. It's going to be a lot actually. The first time it cost be $500 and then the second time was close to it. Yeah. Out of my pocket," said Raul Cabrera of San Francisco.This would only apply to San Francisco residents, not to tourists or rental car companies."I would love to support all victims of crime in San Francisco and we are going to start with a pilot program that puts San Francisco residents first and we'll build it out from there," Boudin said.He says he has not heard of this happening in any other cities or counties in the country.This is a proposal. If it passes, he says it could go into effect this June.