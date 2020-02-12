break-in

Proposal would reimburse San Francisco car break-in victims for shattered windows

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's district attorney is proposing a new idea that could possibly be a first-of-its-kind in the country: reimbursing victims of car break-ins for the cost of their broken glass.

"I am hoping to put victims first. We know that San Francisco has a serious auto burglary problem. Unfortunately we know that we are not able to arrest and prosecute everyone who commits auto burglary in San Francisco. What we can do, what we are asking the city to help us do, is to put victims first," said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

RELATED: Tips for avoiding a car break-in

He says approximately 8,910 city residents are victims each year of car burglary. This money would pay for their windows and for employees to process the claims.

One resident, whose car has been broken into twice, liked the idea.

"Oh wow. That's actually pretty good. It's going to be a lot actually. The first time it cost be $500 and then the second time was close to it. Yeah. Out of my pocket," said Raul Cabrera of San Francisco.

RELATED: San Francisco residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles

This would only apply to San Francisco residents, not to tourists or rental car companies.

"I would love to support all victims of crime in San Francisco and we are going to start with a pilot program that puts San Francisco residents first and we'll build it out from there," Boudin said.

He says he has not heard of this happening in any other cities or counties in the country.

This is a proposal. If it passes, he says it could go into effect this June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotheftbreak incarcar theft
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAK-IN
East Bay family chases out 4 masked men during home invasion
Man breaks in, steals safe from San Francisco restaurant
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
East Bay authorities join forces to combat car burglaries, laptop thefts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF city attorney subpoenas 8 organizations in public corruption investigation
SFO's SkyTerrace observation deck opens Friday
5 test negative for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
More TOP STORIES News