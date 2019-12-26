4 hurt in shooting at Oakland holiday party, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Four victims are suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Oakland.Officers responded to an incident that was reported around 6 p.m. at a holiday party in a residence on the 2100 block of 34th Avenue on Christmas day.When officers arrived on the scene, they located one female and three males who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officials say all four victims were transported by medical personnel to various hospitals. Their medical conditions range from stable to serious.Officer Johanna Watson with the Oakland Police Department report there are no further details and further details are to come on Thursday.