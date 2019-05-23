QUICK TIPS: Get the most out of your free annual credit report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how to get a free credit report? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!
The federal government says by law you get a free credit report every year from each of the three major credit reporting agencies. A lot of people all go out and get all three at once -- but there's a better way.
Instead, go to the website annualcreditreport.com three times. Get a credit report from a single agency today and check it out. Make sure there hasn't been any identity theft or any wrong information posted under your name.
Four months later, get the next report from one of the remaining agencies. And then four months after that, get the next. Every four months from here until eternity, you can check your credit rating and make sure nothing weird is going on -- and it's free. Again, name of the website is annualcreditreport.com. There are a lot of phony sound-alikes out there -- don't fall for them.
