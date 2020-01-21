7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: What does an airline owe you for a weather delay? Nothing.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You have a flight, and the weather turns bad. Do you know your rights? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

There's a great deal of misinformation out there about weather-delayed flights. So let's tackle this straight on -- and we're going to give you the bad news first.

The airline owes you nothing. They can cancel your flights, they can delay your flights. It can take you days to get to your final destination, and still the airline owes you nothing.

How is that possible? Well, in legal parlance, weather bad enough to delay your flight is considered an "act of god." That means the airline did not create the issue... so they do not have to pay for it.

Now, you can always reject any backup plan the airline offers you. You can even ask for your money back, and generally, the airlines will oblige. Now, if that's not good enough for you, then you need to buy travel insurance. Then you'll be reimbursed for any costs, and you'll also have your hotel rooms and meals paid for.




