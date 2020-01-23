QUICK TIP: How to catch the most common tax errors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the most common tax mistakes? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!When we think about tax mistakes, we often think about missing out on some obscure tax credit, or missing out on a tax writeoff we should have known about. In reality, it's actually much more simple than that.We often misspell our names! That's right, we get our own names wrong -- remember, every name on a tax form must be spelled correctly.Next, we often get our Social Security numbers wrong, or we just leave them off altogether, so remember to double check that.Now while you're double-checking, double-check your math, too. Why? Well the IRS certainly will.So, they say the devil is in the details, but when it comes to tax forms, the devil is in the bold print.