7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How much will your store credit card save you -- or cost you?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Did you apply for a store credit card this past holiday season? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

If you applied for one of those cards, you are not alone. 37% of us applied and 94% of those were approved for a store credit card.

Now, why did we sign up for one of these cards?

About 50% say they signed up because they came with a discount they couldn't get unless they got the card. Around 25% of us say they got the card, because without it, they didn't have the money to buy gifts.

And then, about 15% say they bought the card because they felt pressured by the cashier.

Now, how much are those going to actually cost us? Well, the average store card now has an interest rate of about 25%. And about 25% of us say we can pay off the card before the first payment is due.

So it's not gonna cost us anything. But the 75% who say they will be carrying a balance... At 25% interest, that new card is gonna cost them plenty.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipconsumer watch7 on your sideshoppingconsumercredit cardsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News