7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Why you should catch 'FIRE'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you heard of the FIRE movement? Financial Independence, Retire Early. Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

This is a big millennial thing. Basically, it means live more frugally today so that you can retire early. Now all of us should get involved in the FIRE movement, and here's why.

60 percent of us will lose our jobs between the age of 50 and 65. Around 10 percent of us will lose our jobs because of ill health or other personal issues. But more than half of us will be laid off by our employer.

So this isn't something you ought to "think about" -- it's something you should plan for. It's probably going to happen to you. So save your money, and plan accordingly.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipconsumer watchpersonal finance7 on your sideretirementconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News