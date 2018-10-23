MILLENNIUM TOWER

Previously undisclosed crack in SF's Millennium Tower prompting new safety concerns

Another crack in the Millennium Tower has caused officials to order the HOA to reinstall scaffolding on Fremont Street by Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Another crack was found in San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower. The cracked glass spandrel panel is located between the ninth and tenth floors.

According to the Department of Building Inspection, a window washing firm had reported it to the architectural engineering firm hired by the Homeowner's Association, two years ago.

This comes after a window on the 36th floor cracked last month. A report found the crack was caused by some kind of exterior impact, not the sinking of the building.

The Department of Building Inspection issued a statement Tuesday saying it's ordering the HOA to reinstall scaffolding on Fremont Street by Friday, to provide safety for pedestrians and the building's residents. That's until the glass has been replaced and the architectural engineering firm has performed additional analysis

