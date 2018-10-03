MILLENNIUM TOWER

SF supervisor questions Millennium Tower cracked window investigation findings

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin is calling for an independent review of the cracked Millennium Tower Window after a firm hired by the homeowner's association issued a report saying the crack wasn't caused by building movement and settlement.

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin is calling for an independent review of the cracked Millennium Tower Window after a firm hired by the Millennium Tower Homeowner's Association issued a report saying the crack was caused by an exterior impact, unrelated to building movement and settlement.

New photos of the cracked 36B Millennium Tower Window are part of a report from Architectural Engineering Firm Allana Buick and Bers. ABB conducted an investigation and found the crack was from a source break due to exterior impact and unrelated to building movement and settlement.

RELATED: Report: Crack in San Francisco's Millennium Tower window caused by 'exterior impact'

"What are they talking about," said Supervisor Peskin.

Peskin questions the conclusions and credibility of the report.

"It's one of these there's nothing to see here, everybody move along reports."

