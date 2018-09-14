San Francisco's sinking, leaning and cracking Millennium Tower narrowly avoided being yellow tagged Friday.ABC7 News camera were pointed 36 floors up as a worker secured the cracked 36B Millennium Tower window; one of the city's 3 demands issued by the Department of Building Inspection.Another, to erect scaffolding around the building in case of falling glass."Crisis averted, we were able to give DBI what they wanted in terms of their demands," said Tom Miller, Millennium Tower Homeowners Association Attorney.Miller says there is one demand the HOA could not meet."There's no way we can inspect 416 units the city has basically given us more time," said Miller.The Department of Building Inspection threatened to yellow tag the building by 3pm Friday if its demands weren't met.DBI sent an email to the HOA late Thursday afternoon saying it would "not take any immediate enforecement action unless the situation changes."The HOA says it cost $150,000 to install the scaffolding, on top of that there's a 12-thousand dollar montly cost to potentially keep it here.Not to mention the aesthetics of it all."I think it requires a bit of forebarance for all the people in the building," said Homeowners Association President Steven Mayer.Meantime it could be close to 15 weeks for a new window to replace the cracked one. The new one is being manufactured in China.Finally, the HOA says the permit is in process to go back in on Monday to look at the three units up and down including 36B, a necessary step in figuring out what caused the crack in the first place.