TIMELINE: Issues with SF's tilting, sinking, cracking Millennium Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Here's a look at the brief history of the sinking, tilting and cracking issues at San Francisco's Millennium Tower and the subsequent legal action.
April 2009: Building officially opens.
June 2015: Tenants learn the building sunk 16 inches and tilted several inches to the northwest.
Aug. 2016: Residents file a class action lawsuit against the building owner. They claim Millennium Partners knew about the sinking as early as 2008.
Nov. 2016: San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera sues the building's developers, charging them with defrauding homeowners.
July 2017: A new report says the Millennium Tower is earthquake safe.
Sept. 22, 2017: Series of hearings begin at San Francisco City Hall over the sinking of the Millennium Tower.
March or April 2018: Settlement talks will be held for the tenants' class action lawsuit.
Sept. 2018: San Francisco's leaning, sinking Millennium Tower has a new problem after a window cracked on the 36th floor.
Jan. 28, 2019: Tenant's attorney says case will go to trial in Jan. 2019 if a settlement is not reached.
