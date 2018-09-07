MILLENNIUM TOWER

TIMELINE: Issues with SF's tilting, sinking, cracking Millennium Tower

Here's a look at the brief history of the sinking issue at San Francisco's Millennium Tower and the subsequent legal action. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here's a look at the brief history of the sinking, tilting and cracking issues at San Francisco's Millennium Tower and the subsequent legal action.

April 2009: Building officially opens.

June 2015: Tenants learn the building sunk 16 inches and tilted several inches to the northwest.

Aug. 2016: Residents file a class action lawsuit against the building owner. They claim Millennium Partners knew about the sinking as early as 2008.

Nov. 2016: San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera sues the building's developers, charging them with defrauding homeowners.

July 2017: A new report says the Millennium Tower is earthquake safe.

Sept. 22, 2017: Series of hearings begin at San Francisco City Hall over the sinking of the Millennium Tower.

March or April 2018: Settlement talks will be held for the tenants' class action lawsuit.

Sept. 2018: San Francisco's leaning, sinking Millennium Tower has a new problem after a window cracked on the 36th floor.

Jan. 28, 2019: Tenant's attorney says case will go to trial in Jan. 2019 if a settlement is not reached.

Get the latest stories and videos on San Francisco's Millennium Tower here.
