Revised SF Millennium Tower's sinking fix includes using fewer support piles: Report

According to the Chronicle, engineers now have a new plan to anchor the luxury high-rise's foundation to the bedrock, 250 feet underground.
18 concrete columns -- known as piles -- would be used instead of the 52 originally proposed.
RELATED: Settlement tentatively reached in lawsuit involving SF Millennium Tower homeowners
Engineers believe it will level out the weight and stop the building from tilting any further.
City inspectors say the tower has tilted yet another inch, but remains safe.
A Board of Supervisors subcommittee will get an update on the situation next Thursday, January 6.
VIDEO: San Francisco's Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking