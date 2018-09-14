#Breaking (no pun intended) Millennium Tower cracked window due to “exterior impact” not moving/settlement pic.twitter.com/S6w5x7lnox — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) October 3, 2018

There are new developments in the case of a cracked window at San Francisco's sinking and leaning Millennium Tower.New photos offer a close-up view of the break that happened on the 36th floor over Labor Day weekend.A report has concluded the break was not related to building movement and settlement. Rather, it was cause by an "exterior impact."The owners of the unit say they were awoken in the middle of the night by a massive bang.It could take several months to replace the window.