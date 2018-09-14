MILLENNIUM TOWER

Report: Crack in San Francisco's Millennium Tower window caused by 'exterior impact'

A report has concluded that a crack in a window on the 36th floor of the tower was not related to the building leaning and tilting. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are new developments in the case of a cracked window at San Francisco's sinking and leaning Millennium Tower.

RELATED: SF's Millennium Tower avoids being yellow tagged

New photos offer a close-up view of the break that happened on the 36th floor over Labor Day weekend.

A report has concluded the break was not related to building movement and settlement. Rather, it was cause by an "exterior impact."

TIMELINE: Issues with San Francisco's tilting, sinking Millennium Tower

The owners of the unit say they were awoken in the middle of the night by a massive bang.

It could take several months to replace the window.

RELATED: San Francisco's Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking

Take a look at the latest stories and videos on the Millennium Tower here.

