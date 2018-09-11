HOUSING

Oakland house up for grabs - with a catch

A Victorian home being offered for free is seen in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
If you've dreamed of owning a Victorian home in the Bay Area now's your chance. There are a couple free ones available in Oakland.

"I love old houses," said Kelly Tan, an Oakland resident in the Northgate neighborhood. "I don't know how much it's going to cost to move it. Maybe it's cheaper than a mortgage," she added.

The home on Valley Street must be moved by late October or it'll be torn down.

Real estate sites show the two bedroom, two bath selling for $1.5 Million last year. The real value comes from the development potential of the 4,000 square foot lot. It's surrounded by new apartments and condos.

RELATED: $117,000 a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties, new report finds

"The area is quiet, residential. Pretty sure all these buildings are pretty new," said Tan.

There's another house for free around the corner on 23rd Street, but it lacks the charm of the Valley Street house.

Signature Development Group owns the property and several years ago also bought the land under the King Fish Pub. The owners of the pub decided to purchase a lot across the street and move the old building from Claremont Avenue to Telegraph Avenue. The 1920's structure is now on a new foundation and has modern plumbing and electrical. The dive bar charm remains untouched.

RELATED: American Dream of buying a home may be unattainable for majority of Bay Area residents, study finds

"This is history. I mean nobody spends that kind of money to do it right and the main owner said, 'I want that building over there,'" recalls Mike Flynn, a longtime customer who witnessed the move.

Another example is a little 1930's home that was threatened by a Children's Hospital expansion. The plot of land at MLK Jr Way and 52nd Street was wanted for an addition to the hospital. The homeowner was a holdout until he died and the hospital acquired the land. In 2015, a neighbor saved the house by buying and moving it under the BART tracks to its new location.

You can preserve a Victorian, but moving your historic deal will likely cost six figures. Not to mention buying a place to put it.

Find more stories and videos on Housing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateaffordable housinghousinghousing marketconstructionrentsreal estate developmenthomeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSING
Unauthorized tent village hopes to provide solution to SJ homeless housing
Drone inspecting SF's Millennium Tower crashes
TIMELINE: Issues with SF's tilting, sinking, cracking Millennium Tower
Window system at SF's Millennium Tower discontinued
More housing
REAL ESTATE
San Jose's most luxurious real estate rentals, revealed
Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,900 get you?
What does $2,400 rent you in Downtown San Jose, right now?
What will $2,200 rent you in Berkeley, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
﻿South Bay neighbors on alert as family says pets targeted by pellet gun
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Marshawn Lynch's high school photo may be the greatest thing ever
Vigil held for missing San Francisco man
Las Vegas high school put on lockdown after student shot, killed on campus
Hurricane Florence continues to be dangerous Category 4 storm
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
California to be the epicenter of climate action movement
Show More
Evacuations lifted for Irving Fire in Marin County
San Franciscans remember 9/11 terror attacks by volunteering
Irving Fire: Close call yields valuable lessons in Marin Co.
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
More News