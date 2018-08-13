A new study says fulfilling the American Dream of buying a home is not attainable for the vast majority of Bay Area residents.A California Association of Realtors study shows that fewer than one in five Bay Area residents can afford to buy into the local market.The report states that a household income of about $220,000 is needed to buy a home at the median price of at just over $1 million.To put that into perspective, the typical San Francisco household makes about $97,000 per year.