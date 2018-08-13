SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new study says fulfilling the American Dream of buying a home is not attainable for the vast majority of Bay Area residents.
A California Association of Realtors study shows that fewer than one in five Bay Area residents can afford to buy into the local market.
The report states that a household income of about $220,000 is needed to buy a home at the median price of at just over $1 million.
To put that into perspective, the typical San Francisco household makes about $97,000 per year.