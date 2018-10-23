Study: It would take 20.5 years of saving to afford down payment for SJ home

According to a new study by Zillow, it takes an average of about 20.5 years to save for a down payment on a median priced home in San Jose.Buyers these days need 7.2 years on average to save a 20 percent down payment on a median valued home - that's up from 5.7 years in 1988 when the median household income was $28,100.Although the median household income is highest in San Jose ($118,061), it would take an additional 13.3 years of saving to come up with a 20 percent down payment for the median home, worth $1,287,600.It's not much easier in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, which require an additional 9.5, 8.5 and 7.3 years compared to three decades ago.