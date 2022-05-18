California wildfires

Fire risk increases in Bay Area on hottest day of week; Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday, Friday

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week's hot weather is elevating the risk of wildfires in the Bay Area. A Red Flag Warning was issued on Wednesday for Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until Friday at 8 p.m.

Firefighters said on Wednesday they have worked hard to prepare for the risk, and say you should be preparing, too.

VIDEO: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

"We think it's going to be very busy. We are prepared and are asking citizens do their part to make sure they are prepared as well," Contra Costa's fire marshal, Chris Bachman, told ABC7 News.

One exercise in getting ready happened over the weekend. Contra Costa County firefighters, along with Walnut Creek police, conducted an evacuation drill in the retirement community of Rossmoor.

RELATED: New assessment tool shows Bay Area counties with highest wildfire risk
EMBED More News Videos

A new tool released by the First Street Foundation can tell if properties are at risk of wildfires, as it found three Bay Area counties most at risk.



"Rossmoor was targeted because it is a community with over 10,000 residents and there's only one way in and out."

They created more lanes to be used for escape routes and evacuated 100 cars in 10 minutes. Officials also tested their radios and communications strategies.

"Practice drills like that build confidence with our residents and our firefighters," he said.

RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Firefighters in the county are also conducting controlled burns in Rodeo this week, which he says accomplishes two goals.

"It eliminates fuels along 880 that backs up to the houses and it also allows us to practice fire operations with our new firefighters."

VIDEO: Red Flag Warning issued amid hot temps, high fire danger for parts of Bay Area and CA
EMBED More News Videos



They have also added to their fleet. Contra Costa Fire acquired two new Type 6 engines this year, bringing the total to four, which can help them get through difficult terrain.

"It allows us to get into some of those tight areas in the canals and open space in our fields that maybe our type three engines have trouble getting to."

Bachman says this hot weather should serve as an alert to Bay Area residents to start their preparations, which should include an evacuation plan and a go bag.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwalnut creekcalifornia wildfireswindsocietycontra costa countyfiresolano countyheatwildfireheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
New tool shows Bay Area counties most at risk of wildfires
Fire danger increases across Bay Area this week
At least 20 homes destroyed in 199-acre Southern CA brush fire
At least 20 homes destroyed in SoCal brush fire, fire chief says
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Renter scams using Zelle to receive money from victims
1st non-binary Bay to Breakers winner won more than just the race
Foster City looks for approval to kill geese amid poop problem
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
New tool shows Bay Area counties most at risk of wildfires
$37M SF 'Full House' home listing was illegitimate, Zillow says
Show More
Biden visits Buffalo, calls on Americans to reject white supremacy
Despite $97.5B-surplus, analyst warns of California 'fiscal cliff'
South SF motorcycle officer injured after hit by car in Redwood City
Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol
Oakland becomes sanctuary city for women seeking abortions
More TOP STORIES News