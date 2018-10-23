PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area

A cross is pictured atop a Catholic church. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new report has named 263 Catholic clergy members who are accused of sexual misconduct in the Bay Area.

RELATED: SJ diocese releases names of priests accused of molesting children

It includes 135 accused offenders in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, 95 in the Diocese of Oakland and 33 in the Diocese of San Jose.

To see the list of those accused and to read the full report, visit this page.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse

Dan Noyes will have more on this report at 6 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow him on Twitter here.
