Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new report has named 263 Catholic clergy members who are accused of sexual misconduct in the Bay Area.
RELATED: SJ diocese releases names of priests accused of molesting children
It includes 135 accused offenders in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, 95 in the Diocese of Oakland and 33 in the Diocese of San Jose.
To see the list of those accused and to read the full report, visit this page.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Dan Noyes will have more on this report at 6 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow him on Twitter here.
Scathing report just released naming 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in the Bay Area. Many more than have been admitted by local dioceses. Attorneys say they'll describe the church cover-up. I'm working the story today. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/DPhCdjQLcP— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 23, 2018