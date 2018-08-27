Retiring bishop says he won't be moving into $2.3M home, San Jose diocese to sell

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4072041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

After intense criticism, The San Jose Catholic Diocese will be selling the $2.3 million home they bought for its retiring bishop. According to a statement, the bishop said he "erred in judgement" when the 5-bedroom home was selected for him. (KGO-TV)