Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --A detective who spent a decade trying to crack the "Golden State Killer" case now says it is possible suspect Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had an accomplice, according to a report.
According to the Sacramento Bee, retired Contra Costa County Detective Paul Holes believes a second person may have helped DeAngelo with a few of his early crimes.
Holes believes if DeAngelo did have an accomplice, it was only in the incidents involving assault, not homicide. But the Sacramento County Sheriff disagrees saying, DeAngelo is the sole suspect.
Holes said there are four cases attributed to the East Area Rapist in which victims heard him speaking to someone else. In at least one case, a victim thought she heard a second voice.
Three of those cases were in Sacramento and one in Concord, Holes said. He declined to give the names of the victims because they haven't spoken out publicly, according to the report.
