A PG&E power pole that was cracked in May and tagged for "replacement" this past August, is still standing on Fassler Avenue in Pacifica.And as the next winter storm moves in over the next few days, families living on that street are concerned the pole could fall onto one of their homes.A yellow caution notice still hangs from the pole with the date of the posting and an advisory warning people to stay back.One of the residents, Mountain Harris, scrolls through pictures on his cell phone, photos which says clearly shows the crack in the power pole that sits next to his front yard."(Monday) I noticed the lean is much more pronounced, and it looks like it's going to come over soon," explains Taylor, who lives in his house with four young children.Taylor says PG&E came out in August and tagged the pole for "replacement." Frustrated that nothing has been done since, he finally called the city on Monday. He says that prompted PG&E crews to come out on Tuesday to examine the pole, again."They sent a couple of crews out, and they said they were going to try to get to it early next year," explains Taylor.He was told one reason for the delay is because there are other power poles in worse condition than the one on his yard, which need immediate attention. But that, he says, only added to his fears."They said, 'Well, you can tell there is not a lot of slack on (the lines).' I said it's not this one that I am concerned about," as he points to a line that is connected below the crack. "It's the one over here. It seems to have a little bit of slack on it," he says as he shakes the lines which are visibly much more lose.Phil Harris and his wife live next door. Harris agrees that the slack proves the pole is titling.He first contact PGE about the crack back in May. His fear now is the rain and wind expected later this week, which he believes could be strong enough to bring down the pole."We have actually had storms up here with winds clocked at 100 miles an hour in the canyon behind the house, and hitting our house," says Harris. "So, it is... a concern. Because it hits on this side, too."PG&E did not respond to requests for comment for this story.