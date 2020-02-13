Retired officer gives advice on how to stay safe during violent crime after Oakland armed robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Monday afternoon, a man was attacked by two men at gunpoint, as he was vacuuming his car that was parked on the driveway of his Oakland home. The suspects took the man's cell phone and jewelry, valued at close to $5,000 in all.The young man never saw the two men coming. But he stayed calm, which might be why he is still alive, says Richard Corriea, a retired San Francisco police commander."There are some traditional rules. Stay calm and do what you are told," says Corriea, who is currently Director of the Institute of Criminal Justice Leadership at USF.He says an attack like this can happen fast. The man in Oakland was attacked and robbed in about 30 seconds. Along with keeping calm, Corriea advises not to make any unexpected movements and only do what you are told to do."Don't do anything they haven't asked you to do. That can throw a robber off, they can be nervous. It can be a very dangerous time," he explains.Corriea says it can be tough, but recommends making mental notes about the suspects, like what they are wearing and hairstyles, and to listen to what they say and do."Here, there are two fellas that are committing this crime," says Corriea as he watches video of the surveillance video of Monday's attack. "They may have dialogued at some point. People should focus on that. (Maybe) gave a name."And he adds, more can also be uncovered after the crime."These suspects are wearing short sleeves, and they have rubbed up against the car in a lot of areas. Maybe touched the car, too. So, there are DNA and finger print possibilities for follow up," says Corriea.Corriea wants to remind people that they have to be proactive by not leaving anything of value visible in a vehicle.And even if the suspects aren't caught, he says it is still important to file a police report."Because if there is block after block of nothing, and then two square blocks of where there is a break-in every single day, during certain hours, then the police can step in at that point," he says.