VIDEO: Gun put to the head of Oakland man in brazen daylight armed robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland neighborhood is on edge after a young man had a gun pointed at this head, was forced to the ground by two other men, and robbed all while washing his car in his own driveway in broad daylight.The frightening armed robbery was captured on home surveillance video.It happened Monday afternoon in Oakland's Dimond district.The victim "Ian" can be seen on the video using a vacuum inside his Blue BMW.Two men can then be seen in the video sneaking up behind him and pulling a handgun on him, pointing it at his head.The victim briefly scuffles with the men before they pin him against the car and again points the gun at this head.The suspects then force him to the ground and one man can be seen reaching into his pocket and stealing his phone and wallet.They look into his car as well before running away down the sidewalk. "Ian" remains on the ground for a few seconds before sitting up and running inside.A relative of the victim told ABC7 News that 'Ian' was not hurt during the incident.Neighbors reacted with horror on social media when the video was posted Tuesday.One resident told ABC7 News that they see things like this all the time in that area.