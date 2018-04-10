Richmond police investigate fatal shooting near Crescent Park

This is an undated image of a Richmond Police Department sign. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Richmond police said a man died in a shooting on Hartnett Avenue Monday night, making this the second homicide in three days.

The victim has been identified as Mark Henderson, 29.

A 20-year-old Antioch man died in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Richmond, according to police. Saturday's homicide was the first since November 25, 2017.

RELATED: Police chief credits residents for zero homicides in Richmond

The only thing police have revealed about Henderson's murder so far is that he was also shot near Crescent Park. The crime scene may just be a coincidence.

No arrests have been made, as officials are still trying to determine how many people were involved in the shooting.

In a text, Lt. Felix Tan, spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department, added that they have not yet been able to determine a motive and the investigation is still ongoing.

Tan also reassured residents that the homicide rate is still low and at this time, there is no reason to believe that will change.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidemurdersafetypolice officercommunityviolenceshootingRichmond
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News