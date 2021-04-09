Huge rockslide shuts down highway to Lake Tahoe

We’re continuing to work on clearing this rock slide on Highway 50 near Echo Summit. Currently both lanes remain blocked. We hope to have one lane open to traffic early this afternoon. ⁦@CHPSouthLake⁩ ⁦@CHPPlacerville⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q8wM7cz5Ua — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A large rockslide has shut down Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada near Echo Summit, cutting off a key route to South Lake Tahoe.The slide occurred early Friday afternoon, shutting down eastbound and westbound lanes. Pictures show the massive boulders that crashed into the roadway. It's not clear if the highway underneath has been damaged. No one was reported injured.Caltrans said it hopes to have one lane open to traffic Friday afternoon.In the meantime, those heading through the area should seek alternate routes. Caltrans says Johnson Pass Road is not an option; it is closed for the time being.Folks heading from the Bay Area to Tahoe for the weekend can take State Route 88 east in Stockton to State Route 89 north to South Lake Tahoe.