Huge rockslide shuts down highway to Lake Tahoe

The slide occurred early Friday afternoon, shutting down eastbound and westbound lanes. Pictures show the massive boulders that crashed into the roadway. It's not clear if the highway underneath has been damaged. No one was reported injured.
Caltrans said it hopes to have one lane open to traffic Friday afternoon.
In the meantime, those heading through the area should seek alternate routes. Caltrans says Johnson Pass Road is not an option; it is closed for the time being.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE #1 in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Rockslide on US-50 just east of Echo Summit. EB & WB lanes CLOSED. 🚧 #KnowBeforeYouGo @Caltrux @CHP_Valley @CHP_Truckee @CHPPlacerville @cityofslt @CaltransHQ @CaltransDist10 @CaltransD4 @CHPSouthLake @CALFIRENEU @NevadaCountyCA pic.twitter.com/vKon6wof0T— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021
Folks heading from the Bay Area to Tahoe for the weekend can take State Route 88 east in Stockton to State Route 89 north to South Lake Tahoe.
We’re continuing to work on clearing this rock slide on Highway 50 near Echo Summit. Currently both lanes remain blocked. We hope to have one lane open to traffic early this afternoon. @CHPSouthLake @CHPPlacerville pic.twitter.com/Q8wM7cz5Ua— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021