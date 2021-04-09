Travel

Huge rockslide shuts down highway to Lake Tahoe

By

A rockslide shut down Highway 50 near Echo Summit on April 9, 2021. (Caltrans District 3)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A large rockslide has shut down Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada near Echo Summit, cutting off a key route to South Lake Tahoe.

The slide occurred early Friday afternoon, shutting down eastbound and westbound lanes. Pictures show the massive boulders that crashed into the roadway. It's not clear if the highway underneath has been damaged. No one was reported injured.

Caltrans said it hopes to have one lane open to traffic Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, those heading through the area should seek alternate routes. Caltrans says Johnson Pass Road is not an option; it is closed for the time being.



Folks heading from the Bay Area to Tahoe for the weekend can take State Route 88 east in Stockton to State Route 89 north to South Lake Tahoe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellake tahoerockslidelake tahoehighwaystrafficsierra nevadatraffic accidentroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News