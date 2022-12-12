Southbound 101 lanes back open in Sausalito after rockslide

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Southbound 101 lanes are back open after rockslides closed the highway for several hours Monday morning, causing delays.

The CHP says that large rocks were blocking the roadway and several cars had flat tires, which blocked southbound lanes for several hours Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., all lanes are back open after Cal Trans was on scene clearing debris. It happened just south of Rodeo Ave.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, the CHP also reported that there were mud and rocks that slid from the hillside onto the road just past the Robin Williams Tunnel on southbound 101 in Sausalito. This blocked the two righthand lanes and emergency crews were trying to clear the scene.

Sausalito can be prone to issues like this, especially after rain.

Bay City News contributed to this report.