Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'RBG' was a frequent visitor and favorite in the Bay Area in recent years

February 2017: Stanford University

October 2019: University of California, Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visited the Bay Area multiple times in her final years, leaving lasting impressions for all of those who were lucky enough to see her speak.Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court announced this evening.She was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. A champion of women's rights, Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the nation's highest court."Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Friday evening.Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed similar sentiment."We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice. Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for. Rest in Power," Newsom tweeted.Ginsburg died at her home in Washington.The justice announced over the summer that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her battles with cancer.Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visited Stanford University where she took part in the university's Rathburn Lecture on a Meaningful Life. She delighted the crowd with humorous anecdotes and an optimistic outlook on the state of politics.On what would be her last visit to the Bay Area, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared at Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley shortly after another bout with cancer. The audience leapt to their feet and clapped so hard she had to settle them down.Later in the same talk, Ginsburg shared some of the best advice she was given.